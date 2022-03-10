“A smart bit of business” – Southampton in chase for player excelling at Sheffield United: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Morgan Gibbs-White has attracted the attention of many clubs with his performances while on loan with Sheffield United.

According to Teamtalk, Southampton are one of numerous clubs keeping tabs on the Wolves player.

Here, we ask our FLW pundits whether they think this would be a good signing for the Saints judging by his displays in a Blades shirt…

Charlie Gregory

I think Morgan Gibbs-White would be an excellent signing for Southampton and if they can do a deal for him this summer, it would be a smart bit of business by the club.

His goal contribution tally of 15 in 24 Championship matches is extraordinary for someone who is just 22-years-old and the fact he has already one of the best tallies in the second tier shows his potential.

He could arguably walk into the Saints first-team if he signed now and add that little bit of extra creativity and verve. He’s just a really exciting player to watch and he makes stuff happen.

Any team would benefit from having him in the side, even just as a squad player. I’m a big fan of the player and I feel as though a move back to a Premier League side – with regular football – is probably the right next step for him.

Marcus Ally

Southampton are quietly having an outstanding season and Ralph Hasenhuttl should certainly be in the conversation for manager of the season.

Building on that will be very important and signing Gibbs-White would be an ambitious move.

Quiz: What town or city were these 20 Sheffield United players born in?

1 of 20 George Baldock? Bedford Buckingham Luton Milton Keynes

He does not naturally fit into the 4-2-2-2 system that has been deployed on the South Coast, but he could probably learn the role as the left sided attacking midfielder and continue Southampton’s upward trajectory.

Anyone outside the big six who has room for an attacking midfielder should be monitoring Gibbs-White for the sheer quality of his performances in the second tier this term.

The Saints would be lucky to have him.

Declan Harte

Gibbs-White would be a good addition to Southampton’s squad.

The Wolves player has been impressive for Sheffield United this season and now looks ready to step up to the Premier League.

Ralph Hassenhuttl would find a way to fit him into the side, his energetic movement and good link-up play would be a valuable asset to his Saints side.

If Gibbs-White can carry his goal contributions from the Championship to the Premier League then he will be the missing piece to Southampton’s attack.

But even if his level does drop as he adjusts divisions, he would still be a great option to have in their squad.