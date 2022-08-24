“A smart bit of business” – Everton set to join Newcastle United in race for Watford star: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Everton are set to rival Newcastle United‘s bid for Watford forward Joao Pedro.

That is according to Craig Hope of the Daily Mail, who reports that the Toffees are preparing to match the offer made by the Magpies.

As per reports, that latest offer is a fee in the region of £30 million, including add-ons.

With Everton now reportedly in the race for the talented Brazilian, here, three of our FLW writers have offered their verdict on the links.

Adam Jones

Another striker is certainly needed at Goodison Park and this is why the Brazilian wouldn’t be a bad addition.

After losing someone like Richarlison though, it feels like they need a player who’s in their prime to give themselves the best chance of remaining afloat in the Premier League once more.

It’s important to note that Dwight McNeil didn’t score a single Premier League goal last season so he isn’t guaranteed to be a big contributor in the final third for the Toffees.

Pedro only scored three times in the top flight during 2021/22 and with this, he probably won’t be one of the first names on the teamsheet when Dominic Calvert-Lewin is fit. He can play on the wing though, which could maximise his minutes on the pitch.

And the Brazilian could end up being an asset that Frank Lampard’s side sell on for a considerable amount in the future though, so this is a signing that could pay off for the long term.

Carla Devine

This would be an excellent signing for Everton this summer especially given their fairly poor start to the season that has shown they need further reinforcements if they are to have more success this year.

We already know Pedro is a player of Premier League quality with him having shown that last season with Watford and at only 20-years-old, you can imagine he’ll only get better too.

It’s also worth remembering that he looked brilliant in a poor side last year and whilst Everton aren’t at the right end of the Premier League themselves currently, they certainly have some good players Pedro could link up with.

If he did join Everton, I’d be very surprised not to see him as part of the starting line-up. If he stays at Watford he will be getting first team football so you can’t see him making a move to sit on the bench. Furthermore, as it stands you have to believe he holds more quality than Everton’s alternatives.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Everton have wasted a lot of money over the last few years on big signings that haven’t quite worked out, but this could be a smart bit of business.

The Toffees are desperate for attacking reinforcements after the exit of Richarlison and that’ll be the case even further if Anthony Gordon departs for Chelsea.

The good thing about Joao Pedro is his versatility, with him able to play on the left, through the middle as a number nine, or as a number ten.

That gives Everton plenty of ways to use him should he sign, and providing his development over the next few years is handled correctly, even at the fee reported above, they could sell on for a significant profit eventually.

I think this would be a fantastic move for Everton, although, if I’m the player, I’d probably be pushing for the Newcastle move simply because they seem to be a club on an upward trajectory right now.