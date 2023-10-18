Highlights Gareth Ainsworth's return to QPR has been disappointing so far, with the team currently in the relegation zone after a dismal start to the season.

Mick Beale, a former QPR manager, is reportedly interested in returning to the club, despite the bad blood surrounding his previous departure.

Some fans believe that Beale would be a better option than Ainsworth as head coach, based on the success the team had under Beale before his departure, despite the controversy surrounding his exit.

Gareth Ainsworth's return to Queens Park Rangers earlier this year has not exactly gone to plan.

Following the lacklustre stint of Neil Critchley in the dugout of the West London club, the R's hierarchy turned to a former fan favourite, who had done good things with Wycombe Wanderers as manager and believed he could turn around their fortunes.

Whilst not wholly convincing, Ainsworth kept QPR in the Championship last season, but 2023-24 has been dismal for the most part and after 11 matches, the Londoners are in the relegation zone.

Ainsworth was QPR's third manager of the 2022-23 campaign, with Critchley and Michael Beale coming before him.

Beale was chosen as Mark Warburton's successor last summer, having been rated highly as a right-hand man to Steven Gerrard over the previus few years, and his first couple of months at Loftus Road were superb.

However, speculation over a potential move to Wolves seemed to distract the whole squad, and a winless run started and it also began QPR's slide down the table.

And when Championship football was on hold for the FIFA World Cup last November, and just a few weeks after re-affirming his commitment ot the club, Beale jumped ship to Glasgow Rangers - a club he had previously been assistant manager of.

Beale had visited Ibrox a month earlier as a guest during a match against Aberdeen, at a time where then-manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst was under pressure, and low and behold he was appointed as his successor soon after - QPR fans also did not like the way Beale went about his business and many have voiced their displeasure.

What has been said on Mick Beale and a potential QPR return?

Despite the fact that there is bad blood stemming from his exit in the first place, Beale is said to fancy a return to QPR if the option arises.

That is according to a report over the weekend by Alan Nixon on Patreon as Beale weighs up his options after losing his job at Ibrox, although it's likely that if the Hoops hierarchy were to turn back to Beale then there would be significant backlash initially.

There are also no apparent signs that Ainsworth is set to be sacked by the R's and there has been no reports indicating it is close, but as they sit in the relegation zone of the Championship, there is always the possibility that chairman Amit Bhatia makes a decision at some point.

Would Mick Beale be a good re-appointment for Queens Park Rangers?

Whilst there would be resentment by many to a potential comeback to Loftus Road due to the way in which he left, FLW's R's fan pundit Louis Moir believes that Beale would be a better option as head coach than Ainsworth, even if there is still a dislike towards the man himself currently.

"If the so-called news about Mick Beale wanting to return to the club is true, then this might sound mental, but a small part of me would welcome him back," Louis said when speaking to Football League World.

"Purely because of the fact that when he was here, we were top of the league, we were flying, we were playing some of the best football in years, he was getting so much out of our best players, and yes I know before he left we hit a bit of a rough patch and we weren't winning, but I genuinely do fully believe that was down to the players being distracted by him leaving.

"There were rumours flying about of him going to Wolves and then he didn't go, the players must have thought he was staying but then there were more rumours and I just do think that had an affect on things.

"And I think if he did stay I think we would've continued to fly, I think we would've been pushing for the play-offs at the very minimum, and I know the way he left the club was unacceptable - I was one of many who was giving him so much stick and it was deserved because of what he did.

"But, football is a funny old game and you could potentially see it happening.

"If he was to sit down and be genuine, unlike before, and accept what he did was wrong, and probably may now regret what he did was wrong too, and let's just start over again, there is a really small part of me that would like to see it happen.

"It's a tough one though, because obviously literally every other fan doesn't want it to happen, and I can understand and I just think it would be tough to accept him back.

"But it would be better than what we've got and funnier things have happened, so let's see what develops in the next few days and weeks."