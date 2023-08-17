Highlights Leeds United's interest in signing Jake Cooper from Millwall makes some sense as they need to strengthen their defence and replace the injured Liam Cooper.

Millwall may be forced to sell Cooper due to his contract situation, and if Leeds make an attractive offer, it would be hard for Millwall to turn it down.

However, Leeds may not be desperate for a centre-back like Cooper, and his playing style may not be a perfect fit for their passing-oriented approach under Farke.

Leeds United have joined Scottish Premiership side Rangers in the race to sign Jake Cooper from Millwall.

That is according to Football Insider, who state that, as well as Leeds, West Brom are also looking to sign the defender for a low fee.

Both clubs are eyeing a low-cost fee, as Cooper is in the final year of his contract at The Den.

Rangers have held a long-term interest in the 28-year-old, and it was revealed earlier in the week by Football Insider, that they had made contact to sign the defender.

Cooper has been integral to Millwall’s rise up the Championship table in recent years, but his contract situation puts his future in major doubt.

Would Jake Cooper be a good signing for Leeds United?

Brett Worthington

This would be a very solid, proven Championship signing for Leeds United.

Leeds probably do need to strengthen their defence between now and the transfer deadline, partly because of Liam Cooper’s injury and because they have been leaking goals.

So for them to be targeting a player who has proven himself in the Championship makes perfect sense.

Liam Cooper will be a big loss for Leeds, so if they can replace that with a similar type of profile in Cooper at Millwall, then that would be very good business indeed for Farke and Leeds.

Millwall are unlikely going to want to see their defensive leader leave the club in the remaining days of the transfer window, but his contract situation means the club must sell for whatever fee they can get or risk losing him for nothing next summer.

This will be down to what Millwall and Gary Rowett want to do, but if Leeds were to make an incentive offer, I believe Millwall would find it hard to turn that down.

Cooper himself will probably be eager to take an opportunity to join Leeds, as he will want to further progress his career and hope to play in the Premier League.

Alfie Burns

Looking at Leeds' squad at the moment, it needs so much work between now and the end of the transfer window. They are short of strikers, midfielders and full-backs, with the goalkeeping department seemingly the only part of the squad that Farke is happy with.

However, centre-back surely isn't far behind. Liam Cooper might be injured, but when he's fit you'd expect him to start. Pascal Struijk is the other option Leeds have on the left-side, whilst Joe Rodon has come in on loan from Tottenham and will have minutes in his sight. The same can be said of Charlie Cresswell after a new contract and an elevation in shirt number. Luke Ayling, Ethan Ampadu and Leo Hjelde offer cover, should Leeds strengthen their respective positions.

Whilst you wouldn't turn your nose up at Jake Cooper coming in, it's not exactly like Leeds are desperate, and signing him would knock someone in the current squad's nose out of joint.

Stylistically, you'd also question Cooper's suitability to Leeds. They are going to be a passing side under Farke, with centre-backs tasked with handling possession well. Liam Cooper, Rodon and Struijk are all strong in that department, whilst Cresswell has shown his willingness to progress the ball in the early stages of the season.

Considering that, it would make Cooper a slightly weird signing.