Middlesbrough have won their last three league games in a row to move up to 17th in the Championship table.

Michael Carrick’s side had found themselves at the foot of the standings in the second division, but recent form has seen them earn 10 points from their last four games.

Boro face a huge test this weekend when they face fourth place Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

A win would take them within five points of the Black Cats going into the October international break.

Which Sunderland player poses the biggest threat to Middlesbrough?

FLW’s Boro fan pundit Dana Malt has singled out Patrick Roberts as potentially the biggest threat to Carrick’s side this weekend, besides the in-form Jack Clarke.

She has highlighted the forward due to his previous history with Middlesbrough during his loan spell under Neil Warnock.

“Aside from the obvious, which is Jack Clarke, I’m going to say Roberts,” Malt told Football League World.

“He’s a former Middlesbrough loanee, of course.

“And when he was here, I don’t think Warnock trusted him at all.

“Because of that there was a huge clamour among fans for Roberts to be in the team, and just wanted him to get an opportunity.

“So there’s potentially a slight point to prove.

“It would probably be more directed towards Neil Warnock than Middlesbrough, but still.

“I think that’s potential motivation for him, if he even needs it.

“Plus, he’s a good player in his own right anyway and coming up against our left back Lukas Engel, who granted had a very confidence-boosting performance against Cardiff, we still don’t know really whether that is secure with Lukas Engel.

“Because he could quite easily drop to the performance we saw against Sheffield Wednesday, which got him hooked at half-time.

“So that’s going to be a very, very interesting battle.

“Their right-hand side against our left-hand side.

“And I would be worried that Patrick Roberts may just win that battle.”

A win for Middlesbrough could take them to within a couple points of the play-off places, depending on results elsewhere.

Carrick’s side are unbeaten in their last four, and will be looking to go into the upcoming break with some positive momentum by beating their local rivals.

The game kicks-off at 12.30pm on Saturday.

Who is the favourite between Sunderland and Middlesbrough?

Two of Sunderland’s three losses in the league this season have come at home, so perhaps playing at the Stadium of Light isn’t the advantage some might think.

Boro have been unfortunate this season, and likely should have more points than they actually do.

The gap between these two teams is not as big as the table currently suggests, so this should be a tight game.

Sunderland might just have the edge, with the form of Clarke and Roberts potentially the difference between them.

It is still early days yet, but this could prove an important fixture in the context of the promotion battle come the end of the season.