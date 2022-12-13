“A sizeable offer may be too tempting to turn down” – Sander Berge’s situation at Sheffield United as January looms: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

The future of Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge continues to be speculated on with the January transfer window just around the corner.

The Norwegian was the subject of significant interest over the summer, with it looking like Belgian Champions League outfit Club Brugge were closing in on signing him at one stage.

However, the 24-year-old remained at Bramall Lane and before suffering an ankle injury, one he has just returned from, he had played 12 times in the Championship this season, scoring three times and assisting a further two goals.

Naturally though, the rumour mill has activated again and it is Premier League powerhouses Chelsea and Liverpool who are keen, according to a report from Jeunes Footeux.

Will Berge depart United though and will anyone trigger the reported £35 million release clause he has? We asked the FLW team for their thoughts…

Ben Wignall

If Berge was to kick up a fuss regarding a potential exit, then if I were the Sheffield United hierarchy I would look to cash in.

However, all the signs and sounds suggest that the Norwegian has been perfectly content with all the speculation and has never pushed for a move, so if I were the Blades I’d look to hold onto him this January.

In my eyes, Burnley and United are the two superior teams in the division and if the Blades keep things how they are, then they will be back in the Premier League by the end of the season.

Berge makes them a far better team and his recent injury coincided with a real dip in form, so you can see how important he is.

If the release clause is triggered then of course it’s out of the club’s hands, but if the bids fall short then they should all be turned down.

Ned Holmes

I think Paul Heckingbottom will do all he can to keep him but if a significant offer comes in, Sheffield United could lose him.

They should be doing all they can not to sell players in January but a sizeable offer may be too tempting to turn down given he’s out of contract in 2024.

The Blades have a great chance at promotion this term and losing Sander Berge would dent those hopes but it may mean they can keep Iliman Ndiaye.

If it’s a choice between the two then cashing in on Berge is the right call in my eyes.

Toby Wilding

It would feel like a surprise if Sheffield United were to let Berge go during the January window.

Given he still has 18 months remaining on his contract at Bramall Lane, it is not as though this is their last chance to receive a fee for him, so they do have the financial security to knock back any offers that come in for him.

Indeed, when you consider how strong a position they are in the promotion race, and the fact that Berge will be key to their success in that, it seems keeping him on in order to help them get over the line this season, would be the right thing to do.

The windfall they would then receive from a return to the top-flight, even if only for a single season, would be a much more sizeable one than they would get from the one-off sale of the midfielder, meaning it would seem to make sense for them to reject any offers for Berge in January, both from and on and off-pitch perspective.