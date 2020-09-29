‘A six-figure fee would be a steal’ – Swansea City plot transfer move for 26-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Swansea City are weighing up a move for AFC Wimbledon striker Joe Pigott, as per the Mirror’s live transfer blog (9:56am, 29/09/20).

The 26-year-old enjoyed a fruitful season last term, scoring 18 goals for Glyn Hodges’ side and he’s started this campaign in similar fashion with him recording two goals and four assists thus far.

The Swans face competition from Reading for his signature, with it reported he could be available for a cut-price fee in the region of £200,000.

George Harbey

This could be a shrewd signing for Swansea.

At first glance, you would probably say that they don’t need to bring in another attacker, as Jamal Lowe and Andre Ayew have been excellent since the start of the season and are likely to be regular starters over the course of the season.

But every successful side needs depth, especially this year, with there being such a hectic schedule in the Championship, and I feel that Pigott would fit really well into Steve Cooper’s system and style of play.

He bagged 18 goals in 2018/19 and nearly hit double figures again last season, which isn’t a bad record by any means when you consider that AFC Wimbledon haven’t really pulled up any trees in League One in recent seasons.

He’s tall, quick and strong and clearly knows where the goal is, so I think his presence up top could help him form a really lethal partnership with either Lowe or Ayew if he made the move to South Wales.

A six-figure fee would be a steal.

Jacob Potter

This could be a smart signing by the Swans.

Pigott has caught the eye with some strong performances in the third-tier of English football, and probably deserves his chance at a higher level.

I’m not too sure whether he’d be getting regular game time with Steve Cooper’s side though, which will be a slight concern.

But for a reported fee of just £200,000, this could prove to be a very smart bit of business by Swansea, if he could hit the ground running for them.

I like the sound of this potential deal, and he could be a solid back-up option for the Swans this term, as they target promotion into the Premier League.

Alfie Burns

I’m not convinced Pigott is at the level that Swansea need this summer.

Cooper surely wants to help his side take that next step in the Championship and start really putting in groundwork to challenge for the top-two. Is Piggott the man to get them there? Not in my eyes.

Of course, there are good forwards on the books at Swansea anyway, but surely Cooper would be better off attacking the loan market.

There are plenty of fringe players in the Premier League that would be far more useful to this Swansea project.

That’s not to say that Piggott isn’t a good player, he just isn’t what Swansea need.