‘A signing they should look to get over the line’ – Nottingham Forest eyeing up 29-year-old attacker: The verdict

Nottingham Forest are looking at bringing in Norwich City striker Jordan Hugill ahead of the start of the 2021-22 season, according to Football Insider.

The 29-year-old found himself second choice to Teemu Pukki last season at Carrow Road, with the majority of his 31 appearances coming off the bench, scoring four times in the Championship in the process.

With Hugill’s game-time expected to be limited next season, Forest have set their sights on him as their front-line currently just has Lewis Grabban, Lyle Taylor and Nuno da Costa – who spent last season on loan in Belgium.

Would the former Preston North End and West Ham man be a good signing for the Tricky Trees though? The FLW team have given their say on the matter.

Adam Jones

Hugill has endured mixed fortunes in the last few years with different clubs and needs to find a destination where he can settle down for a few years.

If he can, I back him to go on and recapture the form he showed at Preston North End before his move to West Ham – but he won’t be able to start regularly with Norwich now they’re back in the Premier League.

He needs an experienced manager like Chris Hughton to get him back in top form and with Lyle Taylor not impressing last season, they could use someone like Hugill to be an extra source of goals.

Quite frankly, the East Midlands side were nowhere near good enough offensively last year and that’s why they ended up in 17th.

Considering this position, their defence was reasonably solid and this is why it’s so clear one position desperately needs strengthening.

Former Forest man Glenn Murray wasn’t in the best form last season, but his retirement is still a blow with the amount of Championship experience he had.

Hugill has the wealth of experience needed in the second-tier to replace the 37-year-old – and with his goalscoring potential – it’s definitely a signing they should look to get over the line. A permanent deal would be preferable.

Billy Mulley

With opportunities at Norwich set to be even more limited, a Championship move would be best.

He is 29 years old, and it tends to be around that age when forwards are supposedly in their prime. Daniel Farke’s philosophy revolves around playing one striker and with Teemu Pukki in the side, he is not going to get the game time he needs at this point of his career.

Hugill has been prolific at this level is seemingly getting better with age. He is also a player that has a number of desirable qualities in a striker. Not only is he a physical presence who will fight for his team both aerially and on the deck, but he is also a good technician who can be a creative spark if required.

He has developed the knack of scoring goals over the years too – something that Forest are in desperate need of. 37 goals in a league campaign is a miserable return for a club like Forest, and with Murray retiring and Lyle Taylor out of favour, they need a forward who can be trusted.

Hugill needs minutes on the pitch and Forest are likely to give him that, should a deal arise. He is a willing runner who will benefit from the creativity that Forest possess and could be a partial solution of the goal-scoring crisis seen at the club.

George Dagless

I think it’s worth a look, without a doubt.

Hugill is a thoroughly decent striker at Championship level but there are obviously those lingering doubts about him in the Premier League and I think Norwich City will be thinking that they could let him go this summer with that in mind.

That said, he’d be a decent signing for several Championship sides this summer and I think that includes Forest, who need to bring in attackers Chris Hughton believes can do the job he wants from them.

Clearly, the options the Reds have, or too many of them if not all, are not capable of what Hughton wants them to do and so, if he thinks Hugill is a player that will add to his attack I think Forest need to do it.