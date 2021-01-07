‘A signing that would scream Neil Warnock’ – Middlesbrough interest in Bristol City player clarified: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Middlesbrough are reportedly interested in signing Bristol City striker Famara Diedhiou this month.

Diedhiou’s current contract is set to expire in the summer and he is yet to agree a new deal despite an offer on the table from the Robins.

According to Bristol Post, Boro have enquired about the City striker but are yet to make a bid.

So, would he be a good signing for the Robins? And do they need him?

Our FLW writers share their thoughts…

Alfie Burns

A signing that would scream Neil Warnock!

Diedhiou is a real handful whenever I see him play in the Championship. In fact, I feel like he is actually underused a little bit at Ashton Gate.

Boro’s attacking options need that little bit of depth now and Diedhiou could take on the challenge of being the leading man.

Combining him with the likes of Chuba Akpom, Ashley Fletcher and even Britt Assombalonga could be a stroke of genius from Warnock.

I’ll be bold and say that if Boro get this over the line, they’ll finish in the top-six. I rate the potential signing that highly.

Sam Rourke

I’m a real big fan of Diedhiou and think he’d be a great signing for Boro.

The 28-year-old is great at linking up play and is very strong in the air, with his 6ft 4 frame suited to the demands and rigours of the Sky Bet Championship.

Granted, he does have hot and cold spells in front of goal, but when in form, he offers a real clinical edge in front of goal, something that can only be beneficial to Boro.

I could see a strike partnership of Chuba Akpom and Diedhou proving really effective for Neil Warnock’s side, with Akpom able to run in behind and benefit from Diedhiou’s ability in the air and link-up play.

If this deal does materialise, you have to ask what this means for Britt Assombalonga’ future at Boro.

Toby Wilding

I think this would be a really good signing for Middlesbrough.

Diedhiou has shown over the past few seasons that he knows just how to get goals in the Championship, and his instinct to come up with them at just the right time could be such a useful asset for Middlesbrough.

Indeed, when you consider the fact that Neil Warnock’s side have struggled to find a prolific goalscorer so far this season, bringing in someone such as Diedhiou could go some way to helping them fill that void.

With the fact that his contract is set to expire at the end of this season meaning he could be affordable as well, and that bringing Diedhiou to the Riverside would likely weaken on of their Championship rivals in the process, in does feel as though this is one that ‘Boro ought to working hard to make happen.