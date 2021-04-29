‘A signing that would make sense’ – West Brom set sights on EFL man ahead of 2021/22 season: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Brom have reportedly registered their interest in signing Sheffield Wednesday’s Josh Windass according to The Star.

Windass has been a rare bright spark in a disappointing league campaign to date for the Owls, who are currently sat 23rd in the Championship table.

The 27-year-old has scored ten goals and been on hand to provide six assists in his 42 appearances for Darren Moore’s side this term.

But his efforts look as though they’re not going to be enough, with Sheffield Wednesday currently four points adrift of safety, with just two matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

A move to West Brom could tempt Windass, even though the Baggies themselves look as though they could be facing relegation from the Premier League this season.

But would Windass be a good addition to Sam Allardyce’s squad in the summer transfer window?

We discuss…

Phil Spencer:

There’s no doubt that Josh Windass is a quality player at Championship level, but I have doubts over his chances at West Brom.

Assuming that the Baggies come down they’ll have aspirations of going straight back up and that will include keeping hold of their current star players.

There’s no doubt that Windass would add quality to the team, but I’d question whether he’d get the amount of first team football that he deserves.

I think that he should look slightly further down the table to ensure that he’s a key player, rather than simply being an option.

Toby Wilding:

I could see this being a good signing for West Brom if they are able to get it done.

It looks almost inevitable now that the Baggies will be dropping back down to the Championship next season, and that means they will likely lose certain key assets, who they will surely have to replace.

Should it come to a situation such as that, then Windass could be a decent option for the Baggies to explore, given he has shown even in a struggling Sheffield Wednesday side that he can score and create chances this season, and that could certainly be useful for any side next season.

As a result, this is one that could be well worth looking into for West Brom, particularly given the parachute payments they will receive if they are relegated, combined with the need to recoup finances Wednesday will find themselves with if they drop out of the Championship, means that Windass could be affordable for them.

Jordan Rushworth:

This would be a good signing for West Brom to make if they are getting ready for life back in the Championship, as is very likely to be the case. Windass is a player that could thrive around the better quality of attacking players that the Baggies possess compared with Sheffield Wednesday.

Windass has shown some encouraging performances this season and has contributed nine league goals and five assists in a struggling side. That shows that he has the quality needed to make a difference in the Championship and that he can perform even when things are going against his side.

West Brom would be able to provide him with better players to link up with in the final third and that should give him the chance to improve his output in the final third. You could see him forming some exciting partnerships with some of their other forwards.

This seems like a signing that would make sense for the Baggies this summer and one they should pursue if they indeed are relegated.