“A signing that would make sense” – Reading FC targeting reunion with 30-year-old: The verdict

Reading are currently assessing Michael Hector in training and are hopeful of striking a deal for the free-agent defender, according to the Reading Chronicle.

The same report states that the player is also keen on a reunion, though it’s currently unclear whether the two parties will be able to come to an agreement with the Royals limited in what they can fork out on wages.

They will be hopeful of getting a deal over the line though with the defender probably desperate to get back playing after failing to find a new club during the summer transfer window.

It’s perhaps a surprise that a player of his quality is still without a club – but his game time was limited last season with Tim Ream and Tosin Adarabioyo managing to remain fit for much of last season at Craven Cottage.

Would he be a good signing for the Royals though despite his lack of playing time?

We asked three of our writers at Football League World for their verdicts on this potential addition.

Charlie Gregory

Reading are not in a position right now to be splashing the cash and bringing in expensive players – so scouring the free agent market is not a bad move.

Any depth can help them in the Championship considering how long the season is and the need for rotation throughout.

With Michael Hector though, regardless of whether he is a free agent or not, I’d think you’d have to be quite happy with this kind of deal if you were a Royals fan.

Considering his level of experience, he will bring something to the table that perhaps not many others at the club currently can in terms of his knowledge of the game and his ability at the back.

There have been a few injuries with him in the past but if you keep the 30-year-old fit, Reading could be getting a really solid option for their defence here.

He has played at the highest level and is also familiar with the Championship, so the level here won’t faze him and once he is up to match fitness he could slot right in.

You’d have to trust Paul Ince and the club as well in terms of knowing what they are doing.

So far, the move to appoint Ince has been inspired and he’s led the club in the right direction so you would trust him to only bring in players he thinks could benefit the club.

Sam Rourke

The Royals need as many defensive reinforcements as possible and Michael Hector looks would be a very solid option to have in the squad.

Hector is of course no stranger to the club having spent time in the Royals’ youth academy whilst also making over 50 appearances for the club between 2009-2015.

I’m surprised he’s still a free-agent in all honesty and I think he’s more than capable of performing at Championship level, however it may take some time for him to get up to full match fitness, having featured sparingly last term for Fulham.

Hector can also operate in a central defensive midfield position if required so it would offer Paul Ince a very versatile option which is only a good thing with the intense winter schedule approaching.

Adam Jones

This is a signing that would make sense – because it’s a position they need to look at with Scott Dann and Liam Moore out of action – and Naby Sarr also on the sidelines at this stage.

It’s frustrating from a Reading point of view that they need to make another signing in this area because they have Dann, Moore, Sarr, Sam Hutchinson, Tom Holmes, Tom McIntyre, Amadou Mbengue and Andy Yiadom who can all play there when all are available.

Moore won’t be back for some time though and it’s not even clear whether he will play for the club when he does return, Dann is out until next year, Mbengue may be required in midfield at times and similar applies to Yiadom at right wing-back.

This is why another central defender will be useful and considering the restrictions they are under, they certainly can’t say no to someone of Hector’s pedigree, especially as a player who is already familiar with life in Berkshire.

With just one squad spot left to fill, it’s frustrating that it’s likely to be filled by a defender but the Jamaican is a necessity at this stage.

If another spot opens up after that though, they should be looking to recruit an attacking midfielder.