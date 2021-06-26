‘A signing that makes perfect sense for both parties’ – Millwall close in on deal for Arsenal man: The verdict

Toby Wilding

I do think that this could be a very good signing for Millwall if the make it happen.

Ballard was outstanding in helping Blackpool win promotion from League One last season, so you do feel as though he would be capable of making the step up to the Championship this time around.

The fact he is coming from a club such as Arsenal also highlights the clear ability he possesses, and his physicality means he should be more than capable of holding his own in the second-tier, and fitting in well at The Den.

With a number of other Championship clubs seemingly interested in Ballard, this could also represent something of a coup for Millwall, and it would be interesting to see just how he is used by Gary Rowett, considering he already has plenty of options in central defence with the likes of Jake Cooper, Shaun Hutchinson, Murray Wallace and Alex Pearce already at the club.

Chris Gallagher

This would be a good move for all concerned.

Firstly, Ballard is obviously not near the team at Arsenal and he’s at the age where his development would be best served by playing regularly. And, after starring for Blackpool as they won promotion to the Championship, the next step for him has to be the second tier.

Meanwhile, the Lions are probably a defender or two short in their squad, so the 21-year-old would add quality and depth for Gary Rowett in a key area of the team.

Of course, he would face a battle to get in the XI but that’s how it should be and the youngster will relish the challenge of trying to show what he can do at a higher level.

Overall, this would be a very good move for the player and the club and it’s one that Millwall should look to finalise swiftly.

Jordan Rushworth

This is an excellent potential addition for Millwall and Dan Ballard is the right profile of player for them to be targeting this summer with the 21-year-old seemingly someone that is well placed to make the step-up to the Championship after his fine form for Blackpool last term.

Ballard is someone that you could see Gary Rowett working with on the training ground and improving the defensive side of his game to add to the technical quality that he possesses in possession. That is probably an attraction to Arsenal in sending him to the Lions for a season.

The 21-year-old will have a lot of confidence and belief in himself following his loan spell with Blackpool last season. Ballard is someone that will be eager to show that he is ready to perform in the Championship as he hopes to show his quality to Arsenal.

This is a signing that makes perfect sense for both parties and you could see Ballard going on to be an impressive performer for them in the Championship next term.