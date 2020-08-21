‘A signing that makes perfect sense’ – Blackburn contact Sheffield Wednesday over transfer: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Blackburn Rovers have made contact about the availability of Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Keiren Westwood, according to a report from Yorkshire Live.

With Christian Walton returning to Brighton at the end of his loan deal, Tony Mowbray’s side are short of options between the sticks.

Yorkshire Live have reported that Rovers are keen on Westwood and have inquired with the Owls about his availability.

So would he be a good signing for Blackburn?

We asked our FLW writers just that…

Alfie Burns

They obviously need a goalkeeper and Westwood is a proven Championship goalkeeper.

The Irishman has had his issues at Hillsborough in recent seasons, but when he’s in net, he’s a top goalkeeper at this level and still has a lot to offer.

A fresh start is needed and there’s no reason why he can’t really excel in Lancashire.

It would set Blackburn up nicely to start building towards the play-offs.

George Harbey

It’s a signing that makes perfect sense, you’d have to say.

Blackburn are in need of another goalkeeper following Walton’s return to Brighton, as well as Jayson Leutwiler’s departure from Ewood Park upon the expiration of his contract.

Although Westwood is much older than those two players, he would bring so much experience and reliability in-between the sticks, and I don’t think he’d cost an awful lot either considering his age and how much he’s fallen out of favour at Hillsborough.

If they can bring in a younger back-up option, too, then Westwood’s experience and knowledge of the game could act as a real experience for the number two and stand them in good stead of stepping up to the plate when the Republic of Ireland international eventually retires.

Sam Rourke

Make it happen.

There is no denying that Rovers need a new goalkeeper through the doop ASAP, following Walton’s return to Brighton and Leutwiler’s departure.

Westwood is reaching the latter end of his career at 35 years old, but I still feel he has another season of Championship football in him.

The Irish shot-stopper has a wealth of experience of playing in the top-flight, EFL, and international football and would offer a perfect solution for Blackburn for next season, as they look to challenge at the sharp end of the Championship table.

Westwood is superb at reflex saves, strong with the ball at his feet and is an excellent organiser from between the sticks.

Mowbray will know he’s likely only to get one season out of him, but if the financial details in any potential deal are viable, Rovers should not think twice.