‘A signing that is needed’ – Pundit approves as Sunderland eye transfer deal

Former Sunderland striker Kevin Phillips is firmly behind the idea of the Black Cats signing a new attacker, as quoted by Football Insider.

The Black Cats are looking to achieve promotion this season under Lee Johnson and he will be aiming to add to his side where he can this month in order to help deliver that.

Certainly, a lack of goals has harmed the side in recent seasons and it would appear that the former Bristol City manager is aiming to amend that, with the Scottish Sun reporting they’re interested in Hibernian man Kevin Nisbet.

With 12 goals and 5 assists for Hibs this season, Nisbet has had a good campaign so far under former Sunderland boss Jack Ross, and Phillips believes he, or any forward in decent form, would be a good signing this month.

He explained:

“It is a signing that is needed.

“Sunderland need to score more goals.

“The players that have been brought in recently have not done it. Charlie Wyke has scored a few this season but Will Grigg, Danny Graham and Aiden O’Brien have not played their part.

“Lee Johnson is not daft. He knows that to get out of any league you need a goalscorer. It is an area he will be looking at.

“I do not know a lot about Nisbet but he has done well this season and financially it will be a deal that will probably suit the club. That could turn out to be a great signing in League One.”

The Verdict

Sunderland have got plenty of quality in their side but are yet again struggling for goals compared to their promotion rivals.

As a collective, they have 24 goals this year in League One which is the lowest tally of any side in the top half.

Indeed, four of the bottom five teams in the division have actually hit the net more than the Black Cats and so that is an area where they really need to improve.

If they can, though, they should, in theory, be right at the sharp end.