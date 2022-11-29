“A signing from a different era” – Hull City make transfer decision on first-teamer: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Hull City will let Randell Williams leave the MKM Stadium when the January transfer window comes around, according to manager Liam Rosenior who spoke to Hull Live.

The 25-year-old has made just 22 competitive appearances for the Tigers since his arrival in East Yorkshire last year – and that has partly been due to injury problems with the wide man failing to establish himself as one of the first names on the teamsheet.

A summer spending spree by owner Acun Ilicali has only gone on to reduce the chances of the former Exeter City man becoming a regular first-teamer under Rosenior, who decided to leave him out of the Tigers’ trip to Turkiye.

With this, a January exit looks now inevitable and Hull’s boss has confirmed he will be allowed to depart.

However, it’s currently unclear who will come in for him with the winger not having the opportunity to put himself in the shop window due to his lack of game time.

Ahead of a potential move though, we asked three of our writers at Football League World to discuss whether the Tigers have made the right decision by granting the 25-year-old permission to leave in the winter.

Josh Cole

This is the right call by Hull as Williams has struggled to make a lasting impact at the club since sealing a switch last year.

During the current campaign, Williams has only featured on seven occasions and is currently averaging an underwhelming WhoScored match rating of 6.31 in the Championship.

With Williams’ contract set to expire next summer, the January window represents an opportunity for Hull to secure a reasonable fee for him which could then be used to reinvest.

Whereas Williams may not attract suitors from the Championship, it would not be at all surprising if teams in lower divisions are currently keeping tabs on his situation at the MKM Stadium.

Declan Harte

Williams’ time at the MKM Stadium has not quite lived up to expectations, with the midfielder unable to really cement himself in the team consistently.

The 25-year-old has been given permission to seek an exit from the club, which seems a sensible decision and the best move for both parties.

Taking the step up from League Two to the Championship has proven a bridge too far for the Englishman at this stage of his career.

Williams has featured seven times for the Tigers this season in the league, but six of those appearances have come from the bench for a total of just 220 minutes of game time.

It is apparent that he is not part of the club’s plans so putting an end to his stint with Hull is the best decision.

Adam Jones

Williams feels like a signing from a different era – and he’s probably been one of the biggest victims of owner Ilicali’s arrival at the club.

With so many options to choose from, it’s no real surprise that Rosenior has decided to leave him out and for the benefit of his career, the 25-year-old needs to do everything he can to secure an exit.

There are quite a few players that need to be offloaded, with Salah-Eddine Oulad M’Hand and Xavier Simons potentially in line for an early recall from their respective parent clubs, and Williams is definitely another player that should be allowed to depart.

With his lack of experience in the second tier, it doesn’t feel as though he would be able to take the Tigers to the next level and that’s where the club wants to get to.

Williams would also benefit from leaving because he needs more game time – and should be prepared to drop down a level or two to get that.