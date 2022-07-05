“A significant amount of money” – Middlesbrough fan pundit issues verdict on potential Tottenham transfer fee for Djed Spence

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

FLW’s Middlesbrough fan pundit Dana Malt believes that the reported transfer figure involved in the potential sale of Djed Spence would be a great move for the club.

Boro are reportedly looking to earn a fee of up to £16 million in negotiations with Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur.

Malt believes that this would be a great transfer sum for the club to recoup, which she believes could then be reinvested back into improving Chris Wilder’s first team squad.

The Boro supporter has highlighted the need to add at least one, if not two, forwards to the team ahead of the new campaign.

The fee earned from selling Spence could be enough to bring in the additions that the fan pundit believes could improve the club’s chances of fighting for promotion next season.

Spence’s loan stint at Nottingham Forest has also been credited as helping to create a valuable asset for the club in the transfer market.

“I do think that’s a good fee for Spence,” Malt told Football League World.

“It is a significant amount of money that Chris Wilder can reinvest into the squad.

“It allows him to bring in a striker or two, for example.

“That would go an awful long way to building a squad for the upcoming season, not just in terms of the starting XI, but depth as well.

“So it’s a really good amount.

“For someone that we picked up for probably pennies, compensation money I would assume after his release from Fulham’s academy, and obviously Nottingham Forest have helped build up an asset there on our behalf.

“But I would think you’ve got to be happy with that money.

“As I said, it can be reinvested and it can improve Boro tenfold.”

Spence was a crucial figure for the Reds as they earned promotion from the Championship last season with Steve Cooper.

Boro get the latest campaign underway on July 30 as they face Steve Bruce’s West Brom team at the Riverside.

The Verdict

Reinvesting the money earned from the sale of Spence will be crucial and will have to be planned out in fine detail.

This is a great opportunity to improve the first team without even suffering a loss to the squad.

While Spence is obviously a great player, because he didn’t play for the team last year he is not as big a loss as would normally be expected in this kind of situation.

That gives the club a rare chance to significantly improve Wilder’s team with free money essentially. Having those moves lined up and ready to go would be the sign of a club planning ahead and ready to fight for ambitious league positions.