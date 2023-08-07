This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

It has been all change at Coventry City this summer following their Championship play-off final defeat to Luton Town in May, and that is mainly thanks to the money brought in from Viktor Gyokeres' £20 million sale to Sporting Clube de Portugal.

Sky Blues owner Doug King has re-invested heavily into Mark Robins' first-team squad, but there could still be another significant sale to come in the form of Gustavo Hamer.

The Dutch midfielder, who arrived in 2020 from PEC Zwolle for around £1.5 million, had his best season ever in-front of goal in 2022-23 with 11 goals scored and 10 assists notched, but there's every chance that he isn't a Cov player come September 1.

What is Gustavo Hamer's current Coventry City situation?

As it has been well-documented, Hamer's contract at Coventry expires next summer.

The 26-year-old last signed an extended deal at the Sky Blues in March 2022, where he put pen-to-paper until June 2024, but there are no triggerable extensions after that date.

That means this summer could be the last chance for Cov to cash in on Hamer as in January he can talk to overseas clubs regarding a pre-contract agreement for next year - meaning they'd lose him for absolutely nothing.

New contract offers have been on the table for Hamer but are yet to be signed, and there has been plenty of interest this summer with Premier League trio Burnley, Fulham and Nottingham Forest all linked at stages.

They have been joined however by Leeds United, who FLW exclusively reported in June were keen to add Hamer to their Championship squad and they have since stepped up their pursuits, according to Football Insider, with Coventry apparently looking for a £12 million fee.

Would Leeds United be a good move for Gustavo Hamer?

Neil Littlewood, FLW's Coventry City fan pundit, does not think that the Dutch maestro should be on the move to Elland Road and believes that more ambitious clubs in better leagues will come calling by the end of the transfer window.

"I think most Cov fans are resigned to the fact that Gus could do, we're all at the point where I think we just want it done one way or another," Neil said when speaking to Football League World.

"The latest news coming out of the club is that the (contract) offer is on the table and he's rejected it, he knows he can get more elsewhere - but the bids aren't coming in for him.

"I think moving to Leeds would be a bit of a sideways step, I think we've got just as much a chance of getting promoted this season, so I think a move to another Championship club would be a poor decision for him in terms of football.

"I'm sure that there will be a couple of Premier League clubs that will be sniffing around him come the end of the transfer window and we could get a good £12-15 million for him, which considering we signed him for £1 million would be fantastic business, very similar to the Gyokeres deal where we've turned a huge profit.

"If we can reinvest that - the problem is you've seen in the Leicester game, the game completely changed when he came off the pitch, he's that instrumental to how we play.

"So, I don't see how we can replace him - it's going to take three or four players to come in and try and pick up the work he does and the impact he has on the squad, and I don't even know where you'd look to try and find that kind of player.

"For me, as much as I don't want him to go, if he does we need to get it done soon and look to rebuild - either that or up the contract offer to give him as much as he wants."