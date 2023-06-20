This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Premier League side Everton are in talks with Leeds United over the signing of Jack Harrison, according to Jacque Talbot of Football Transfers.

Leeds are expected to field lots of interest this summer in their better players, and it seems Harrison is the latest name to be mentioned in that regard.

Will Jack Harrison leave Leeds United?

This isn’t the first time that Harrison has been linked with a move away from Elland Road.

Last summer, the winger was admired by Newcastle United, but the Magpies never really went all out for the Englishman.

In the January transfer window, fellow relegated side Leicester City tried to pinch Harrison away from the Yorkshire club, but the 26-year-old signed a new contract.

It is claimed that Harrison has a release clause of £16 million in his contract because of Leeds’ relegation to the Championship.

The report also claims that the winger would be open to a move to Goodison Park as he’s got family living in the North-West.

How did Jack Harrison perform for Leeds last season?

Harrison has been at Elland Road for five years now, with three of those years spent on loan from Manchester City.

Since joining the club, the 26-year-old has been an important figure for Leeds, both in terms of goals and creating chances.

In his last three seasons in the Premier League, Harrison has scored 21 goals and provided 16 assists, and this was with a team that was always near the bottom end of the table.

Harrison managed to get in double figures for his goals and assists combined last season, as he was an important player for the club.

Harrison is contracted at the club until 2028, but with this relegation clause, it means he could be departing the Yorkshire club this summer.

Harrison netted seven goals and registered five assists in the Premier League last season.

What are Leeds United fans saying about Jack Harrison?

We asked FLW's Leeds United fan pundit Kris Smith for his thoughts on Everton’s interest in Jack Harrison.

He told FLW: “It looks to me like with the release clause with Leeds it doesn’t matter who Harrison goes to, he is going to bring in the same amount of money.

“But for him, going to Everton would be really disappointing just because it is almost a sidestep. Leeds will be pushing for promotion next season, Everton baring a serious turn around are going to be fighting relegation again and could end up going down.

“Harrison should really be looking for more than that if he is in talks because he's proven he can do more than just should be sitting in a relegation battle, he was one of our key players when we finished ninth.

“There should be more interest out there for him and if there is, he needs to be looking at that because another relegation battle kind of below him really based on how he did for Leeds.”