Peterborough United's 2024/25 campaign has not been quite as exciting as their last two seasons in League One.

The Posh had reached the play-offs in two consecutive League One seasons before this one, so the hopes for this campaign were to give it another go at promotion to the Championship.

However, League One is arguably tougher than it has ever been, and Peterborough's form has taken a hit as a result.

Over the summer, they were hit with a number of blows as the likes of Harrison Burrows, Ronnie Edwards and Josh Knight were among the key players that departed the club.

With that in mind, Peterborough fans may have expected to see a slight dip in form, and unfortunately they have witnessed exactly that.

The Posh currently sit 12th in League One and their results show a real inconsistency on the pitch.

From their opening 15 games, they have won six, lost six and drawn a further three. Darren Ferguson has struggled to find a consistent run of wins yet, which is ultimately having an effect on their race for promotion.

There is a long way to go in the season, but January is around the corner and they could be set for yet another big blow in terms of departures.

Kwame Poku linked with a move away

A number of clubs have been linked with a move for Peterborough's Kwame Poku recently.

Southampton are one of the Premier League clubs who are reported to have taken an interest in the winger, alongside Ipswich Town. The pair face competition from Burnley and Rangers, according to TBR Football, as they are also eyeing up the Peterborough man.

It is no real surprise that Poku is attracting interest from bigger clubs, as he has been Peterborough's standout player this season by a long way.

He has started all 15 League One games for the Posh this season, scoring 10 goals and assisting five, which equates to a goal contribution per game.

Kwame Poku's total League One stats, as per transfermarkt Apps Goals Assists 89 25 23

This past weekend, Poku arguably put on the best display of his career, against local rivals, Cambridge United.

The winger scored a hattrick and assisted a goal in the Posh's 6-1 thrashing over their rivals, which has only boosted the interest around his name.

One reportedly-interested club that would be a big opportunity for Poku is Southampton.

The Saints are currently struggling in the Premier League, but it would be a top-flight move regardless, and if they do go down, he would be given the licence to shine in the Championship.

It would not be the first time the Saints picked up a Peterborough star, having signed defender Ronnie Edwards in the summer.

Poku's departure would be a big blow for Peterborough, but if Southampton are the club that manage to secure his services, they will be signing a player with real talent and potential, at just 23 years of age.

Former England international and current pundit, Carlton Palmer, spoke exclusively to Football League World to have his say on Southampton's current situation and their links with the Peterborough star.

"I think what it is with Southampton, they've sat down in the boardroom and had a talk about what is going on and that they have to be very realistic about this."

"Although they're trying to maintain their Premier League status, the likelihood is that they are going to get relegated, so maybe this is just an issue where they're looking at a player of Poku's ability for back in the Championship next season."

"He's scored 10 goals, he's a very talented player. It would be a shrewd signing for them next season in the Championship, that is for sure. Could he help their survival chances? I don't know whether he can play at that level."

"He's certainly got pace, he's certainly direct, he's certainly got creativity, and he certainly knows where the goal is."

"You have to think sensibly, you have to think ahead so that you can make a decision. It's not thinking negatively, it's being realistic. Yes, we're going to have a good go at staying up, but if we don't, then the plan is that we're going to have to get rid of players to fit in with financial fair play. Then, we're going to hit it and come straight back. That will be the plan."