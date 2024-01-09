Highlights EFL pundit Carlton Palmer believes Burnley's Connor Roberts would be a good signing for Leeds United, as they search for reinforcements in the full-back areas.

EFL pundit Carlton Palmer believes Burnley defender Connor Roberts would be a good signing for Leeds United.

According to journalist Darren Witcoop, Leeds are keen on Roberts as they search for reinforcements in the full-back areas.

Midfielder Archie Gray has been deployed at right-back in recent months, and Djed Spence has returned to Tottenham Hotspur after a disappointing loan spell at Elland Road, while Luke Ayling is said to be attracting attention from Middlesbrough.

Roberts starred for Burnley as they won the Championship title last season, scoring five goals and providing seven assists in 50 appearances in all competitions.

However, the Welsh international has fallen out of favour at Turf Moor this campaign, making just 14 appearances in all competitions, and he has not started in the league since late October, with Vincent Kompany preferring Vitinho at right-back.

Roberts is not the only right-back on the Whites' radar this summer, with The Athletic reporter Phil Hay revealing on The Square Ball Podcast that the club are also interested in Nottingham Forest's Neco Williams.

Leeds currently sit fourth in the Championship table, seven points behind second-placed Ipswich Town and 17 points behind leaders Leicester City.

Palmer: Roberts would be a shrewd addition for Leeds United

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer said that Roberts would be an excellent signing for Leeds, and he believes having Wales team-mates Joe Rodon and Ethan Ampadu at Elland Road could help him settle at the club.

"Connor Roberts could potentially join Leeds United in the January transfer window to replace Djed Spence who has gone back to his parent club Tottenham," Palmer said.

"Leeds sit in the top six of the Championship table, and they are looking for reinforcements in the right-back area.

"Connor would be a shrewd signing for Leeds, and his pals Ampadu and Rodon from the Welsh squad should help him hit the ground running.

"This would be a very, very good addition for Leeds United."

Would Connor Roberts be a good signing for Leeds United?

It is difficult to disagree with Palmer that Roberts would be a good addition for the Whites.

Leeds need to strengthen at right-back after Spence's departure, and Ayling's potential exit would leave two midfielders in Gray and the out-of-favour Jamie Shackleton as Farke's only options in that position.

Roberts was outstanding for Burnley last season in the Championship, and he has performed well for the Clarets in the Premier League previously, so it is a surprise that his game time has been limited this campaign.

The 28-year-old would bring solidity to the Whites' defence should he make the move to Elland Road, but he would also be a threat going forward, underlined by his impressive number of goal contributions for Burnley last term.

Roberts' promotion experience would be invaluable to Leeds as they look to secure an immediate return to the top flight, and they should attempt to get a deal over the line.