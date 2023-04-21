This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield United are eyeing a potential move this summer for Matt Doherty.

According to 90min, the Irish international is on the Blades’ radar, but they face competition from the likes of Burnley, Crystal Palace and Wolves.

Matt Doherty to Sheffield United?

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether the Atletico Madrid defender would be a good fit for Paul Heckingbottom’s side…

Ned Holmes

This could be a shrewd move for Sheffield United.

Matt Doherty's move to Tottenham has been a disappointment but if the Blades can help him rediscover the form he showed for Wolves, signing him as a free agent could be a real coup.

Wages could be an issue given he's leaving a bigger club like Spurs but you'd imagine he will have to take a cut wherever he goes.

The system that Paul Heckingbottom favours would seem to suit Doherty perfectly, and he could compliment the right wing-back options they already have.

A better fit for them than for Burnley, who are also keen.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

This is an interesting one.

Were they getting the Matt Doherty of a few years ago at Wolves, you'd be convinced it was an excellent addition.

However, having not played a full season of football in recent seasons, it remains to be seen whether at 31, he can stay fit and play well for a full campaign.

Sheffield United will need all hands on deck when it comes to their survival efforts if indeed they secure promotion and can't afford to carry any passengers.

With Doherty's recent record of matches played, I think it's a risk.

Declan Harte

Doherty could be a really smart move for Sheffield United.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side will need the added depth to deal with the Premier League and Doherty brings plenty of experience with him.

The Irishman would also be well suited to the system at Bramall Lane, making him a natural fit for the squad.

He could provide strong competition in an important part of the pitch, while also arriving as a free agent.

Wages could prove expensive, but the lack of a transfer fee could make up for that cost, and on a shorter-term deal this could be a very shrewd signing for the Blades.