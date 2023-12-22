Highlights Aston Villa are targeting a move for Kelechi Iheanacho in the January transfer window to strengthen their attacking options.

Iheanacho is out of contract at the end of the season, making him an affordable target for Villa.

Leicester City may be open to selling Iheanacho in January to earn a transfer fee and free up his wages.

Aston Villa have set their sights on potentially signing Kelechi Iheanacho in the January transfer window.

According to Football Insider, the Premier League side are eyeing a move for the Leicester City striker.

Iheanacho is currently out of contract at the end of the season, meaning next month will be the Foxes’ last chance to cash in on the Nigerian before he departs as a free agent in the summer.

Villa are currently fighting for the title in the top flight, and are hoping to reinforce their attacking options in January in order to bolster Unai Emery’s first team squad.

The 27-year-old could be available for a cut-rate price, potentially making him an ideal target as a secondary choice behind Ollie Watkins.

Carlton Palmer: “A shrewd move”

Carlton Palmer has praised Iheanacho’s contribution to Leicester this season, as they push for promotion to the Premier League.

However, he believes a move to Villa would be too tempting to turn down in January, claiming this would be a smart move by the Midlands outfit.

“Aston Villa are flying high in the Premier League and are also doing well in Europe,” Palmer told Football League World.

“They are looking to further strengthen their squad in the January transfer window.

“One player that has emerged as a popular target is Leicester City's Kelechi Iheanacho.

“Iheanacho remained at Leicester following their relegation from the Premier League and still commands a huge salary.

“Iheanacho, the Nigerian international is out of contract in the summer, and he's yet to pen a new deal for the Foxes.

“Leicester’s priority is to get promotion back to the Premier League, but the transfer window will be the only time to gain a fee for the player.

“Iheanacho has been a key figure for Leicester this season, featuring in 20 games in all competitions.

“He has scored six goals and two assists.

“Aston Villa are keen to provide more attacking cover for Ollie Watkins and Iheanacho would be on a low cost fee.

“This would be a shrewd move by Aston Villa and a good move for the player.

“My gut feeling is if Leicester receive the right offer for the player he will depart the club in January.”

Leicester City league position

Enzo Maresca’s side currently lead the way at the top of the Championship table, three points clear of second place Ipswich Town.

Next up for the Leicestershire outfit is a home clash with 23rd place Rotherham United on 23 December.

Leicester can afford Iheanacho’s departure

Leicester have a lot of attacking options, with Jamie Vardy, Tom Cannon and Patson Daka at their disposal.

Their lofty position in the Championship table also gives them a reasonable cushion to the chasing pack outside the automatic promotion places.

So a sale of Iheanacho in January makes a lot of sense, as it gets his wages off their books and earns a transfer fee for a player that is free to leave for nothing in the summer.

The chance to sign for Villa is also an exciting one for the player, meaning this could be a win/win scenario for all parties.