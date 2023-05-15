This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Burnley are reportedly interested in signing Yann Karamoh this summer, according to the Daily Mail.

The 24-year-old currently plays for Serie A side Torino, but his contract at the club is set to expire this summer and that has alerted Burnley to his interest.

The Serie A side do have an option to extend the winger’s deal, but that option hasn’t been taken as of yet.

The Ivorian has been linked with an English team before, as he was close to joining Sheffield United, but the deal broke down in the end as he was unable to get a work permit.

As we wait to see how this story develops, we asked the writers at FLW for their thoughts on this potential deal and whether the 24-year-old is what Burnley need.

Would Yann Karamoh be a good signing for Burnley?

Brett Worthington

This could be a shrewd move from Burnley.

The forward has the potential to join the Clarets on a free transfer, and at his age and the glimpses he has shown throughout this season, he could be an asset for the club going forward.

Burnley were excellent at the top end of the pitch this season, but with Ashley Barnes departing, Jay Rodriguez’s injury issues, and the uncertainty of whether Nathan Tella and Michael Obafemi will return to the club, Burnley could be a bit light in the attacking department.

Karamoh is by no means the finished article, but under Vincent Kompany’s guidance, he could be a top addition to the club. Players have flourished under Kompany’s wing this season, and there is nothing stopping Karamoh from doing the same if he joins.

Declan Harte

If the forward’s contract at Torino is not extended by the Italian club’s 12-month option then he could be a smart pick-up to add strength in depth to the squad.

The forward has been a secondary option for the Serie A side this season, starting just six times from 18 league appearances.

The forward can operate on either flank, making a versatile player that could prove a useful asset to have in the squad.

But if a transfer fee will be needed to sign the 24-year-old then Burnley should look to other options as he has not stood out as a particularly exciting potential addition to Kompany’s side.

Ned Holmes

I'm not wholly convinced by Yann Karamoh but you have to trust Burnley concerning recruitment based on what we've seen under Vincent Kompany.

If Torino opt against triggering the one-year option, then snapping him up as a free agent could turn out to be a shrewd bit of business.

Given the uncertainty surrounding some of Burnley's wide players - with Anass Zaroury linked away, Nathan Tella's return up in the air, and Darko Churlinov's future murky - signing more forward firepower makes sense.

But the Clarets should be focussed on players that can help them survive in the Premier League and it's hard to say that Karamoh is that right now.

If the deal can be done cheaply or even on a free transfer then it's worth a go but surely they can be a bit more ambitious.