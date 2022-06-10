“A shrewd bit of business” – Sheffield Wednesday’s pursuit of 36-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield Wednesday are interested in a move for David Stockdale this summer, as per YorkshireLive, with Bailey Peacock-Farrell returning to Leeds United.

Stockdale was very reliable glovesman for Wycombe Wanderers as they performed admirably to finish in sixth and book their place in the League One play-off final.

The 36-year-old would bring a vast amount of experience to the group, with Joe Wildsmith and Cameron Dawson also in contention for the number one jersey heading into 2022/23.

We gathered the thoughts of a selection of FLW writers to see if they believe Stockdale would be a good replacement for Peacock-Farrell…

George Dagless

It’s n interesting one short-term.

Stockdale has plenty of experience, knows what it is like to challenge for promotion and also will bring a presence on and off of the field for Wednesday to rely on.

He’s a goalkeeper that still has something to give at this level and I am sure he would go into the Owls’s squad and have a positive impact.

Charlie Gregory

David Stockdale proved to be an invaluable member of the Wycombe team last season and so a move to Wednesday could certainly benefit them at the back.

The goalkeeper has proven he can still be solid in League One despite his age and his experience has probably helped that.

He knows what it takes to succeed in the EFL and can help the Owls to hit that next level and get into the promotion places.

Stockdale could certainly be a solid Bailey Peacock-Farrell replacement, although it is a different kind of player.

Peacock-Farrell is a younger player with a higher ceiling in the future, whereas Stockdale is more of a ready-made, ready to go player now.

The shot-stopper then could be a shrewd bit of business by Darren Moore.

Declan Harte

Stockdale would bring a lot of experience to Darren Moore’s side and would be a dependable replacement for the departed Peacock-Farrell.

The 36-year old has been there and done it in the EFL, and his performances for Wycombe Wanderers last season show he is still more than capable of competing at his best.

This wouldn’t be an ideal long-term replacement but he should bridge the gap quite nicely.

Sorting out this position at a reasonable price and early in the window should ease some of the summer concerns at Hillsborough and keep optimism levels high for next season.