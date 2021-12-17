‘A shrewd bit of business’ – Birmingham City in race with Championship rivals for 10-goal ace: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Birmingham City will be starting to get their transfer plans organised as they aim to try and invest in the right areas to help them continue to build under Lee Bowyer.

Football League World believes that Birmingham are now interested in making a potential move for Motherwell forward Tony Watt in the January window. That comes with the 27-year-old set to be out of contract in the summer and his extension talks with Motherwell not progressing.

It has also been reported that Birmingham are facing competition from the likes of Bristol City, Blackburn Rovers, and Preston North End for Watt’s services. It is therefore going to take a lot for them to potentially convince the 25-year-old to make a move to St Andrew’s.

With Birmingham interested in signing Watt in the January transfer window, we asked some of our FLW writers whether they think he could be the right signing for them to make…

Adam Jones

Watt has been here, there, and everywhere during his career and this inability to stay in one place should be a warning to Lee Bowyer if he views him as a long-term signing.

In fairness to him, this is quite harsh and the fact he’s already scored nine goals in just 18 appearances in the Scottish top tier this term should be a source of encouragement for the Blues.

However, they probably need to cash in on one of Lukas Jutkiewicz, Scott Hogan, or Chuks Aneke before making a move for him, otherwise, they risk having too many strikers in this department, even though they play two up top.

Bowyer won’t be able to keep all five happy, but you can definitely see why he wants to strengthen in this department with Aneke struggling to adapt to life in the Championship and Watt in red-hot form this term.

He can also play on the wing – but he needs to be an advanced winger to be effective – so he probably wouldn’t fit in as a wing-back.

Josh Cole

This could turn out to be a shrewd bit of business by Birmingham if they are able to seal a deal for Watt.

The 27-year-old has produced a host of impressive performances for Motherwell this season and is currently averaging a WhoScored match rating of 7.18 in the Scottish Premiership.

When you consider that Birmingham have only managed to find the back of the net on 27 occasions in the Championship this season, they may need to bolster their attacking options next month.

Therefore, a swoop for Watt ought to be high on Bowyer’s agenda for the upcoming window as the former Celtic man could potentially go on to thrive at this level for the Blues

Billy Mulley

Tony Watt is certainly catching the eye in the Scottish Premiership, netting nine goals already this season.

The fact that several Championship clubs are after his signature is usually a good indication that the player in question has the ability to cut it a second-tier level.

However, I am not too sure if Birmingham is the right destination.

For me, the Blues have decent enough attacking options, with Scott Hogan and Troy Deeney working well with each other at present, with Lukas Jutkiewicz proving healthy competition.

It will be an intriguing potential deal to keep an eye on, as if they do strengthen their interest and secure his signing, then it will be quite interesting to see how he would fit in.