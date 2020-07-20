‘A shrewd appointment’ – Huddersfield make approach for potential Cowley replacement: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Huddersfield Town are said to have approached Leeds United coach Carlos Corberan after sacking Danny Cowley at the weekend.

Town parted company with Cowley following a reported disagreement over transfers, and will now be on the lookout for a new boss with their Championship status now all-but confirmed.

According to Craig Hope of the Daily Mail, Leeds United’s Under-23 manager Carlos Corberan has been approached by Huddersfield, over potentially succeeding Cowley at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Corberan, 37, arrived at Leeds in 2017, and guided their Under-23’s to league title success last term, as well as being a key part of the first-team coaching staff alongside Marcelo Bielsa.

The Spaniard has spent time in charge of Doxa Katokopias and Ermis Aradippou in the past, but the Huddersfield managerial job would be his first in English football.

Here, the FLW team discuss this potential appointment at the John Smith’s Stadium…

George Dagless

Very intriguing.

Corberan has done a fine job at Leeds United and there is no reason why he couldn’t succeed at Huddersfield if he is given the time and opportunity to do what he wants to do.

Huddersfield seem as though they are planning on bringing through young players and focusing on talent in the local area, with them set to tighten their belts by the look of things.

Corberan has shown, like Steve Cooper, that he is very good at managing young players and, if he can do what Cooper has done at Swansea so far, then I see this one working out.

Jacob Potter

This could be a shrewd appointment by the Terriers.

We’ve already seen the impressive work that Corberan has done with Leeds’ Under-23s side, and I think he’s more than ready to step into the senior side of things.

There will obviously be a slight concern amongst supporters with a manager coming in that doesn’t have any experience of managing at this level.

But I don’t think they should be too worried, as anyone that has worked closely with Marcelo Bielsa is going to have learnt a considerable amount from the Argentine.

I think Corberan could have a similar impact and completely transform a Huddersfield Town side that haven’t been good enough in the last couple of years.

Do you know the colour of these 40 EFL clubs’ home shirts?

1 of 40 WHAT IS THE COLOUR OF BRENTFORD'S HOME SHIRT? Black White Red Red & White stripes

Alfie Burns

I really think he is.

Corberan has served under Bielsa’s coaching umbrella for the last two seasons. He’s worked closely with the senior players at Leeds and done great things with the club’s younger groups.

Of course, stepping into a top job at Huddersfield would not be easy and it would be something of a risk, but Corberan is going to have to take the plunge eventually.

This could be the making of him.