Burnley may have been relegated from the Premier League, but that hasn't stopped Vincent Kompany's name from appearing in a potential shock managerial change.

On Monday night, reports emerged linking the Belgian former defender with the vacancy at Bundesliga and European giants Bayern Munich, who will see Thomas Tuchel depart the Allianz Arena in the summer.

Burnley fan pundit reacts to Vincent Kompany, Bayern Munich rumours

Although Kompany is a well-respected figure in the world of football through his exploits and leadership from his playing days with Manchester City, it is still somewhat of a surprising link that has emerged over the last day or so.

That viewpoint is also held by Football League World's Burnley FC fan pundit, Ben Livingstone, who has issued his verdict on the matter.

"I mean, it's a bit of a shock isn't it that Kompany's been linked with the Bayern job," Livingstone told FLW. "For me, I don't see how they can even justify that appointment.

"Knowing Burnley fans, I'd say a solid 90 per cent of the fanbase have wanted him out for the majority of the season - between November and February in particular - they wanted him gone and wanted something new.

Vincent Kompany's Managerial Statistics Days In Charge Games Wins Points Per Game RSC Anderlecht 682 90 41 1.7 Burnley 690* 96 41 1.53 All stats as per Transfermarkt (*Correct as of 21/05/24)

"The club have stuck by him, when I'd say every other club in the league would've sacked their manager. Any other promoted team would've sacked their manager around November or December. We stuck with him, and now it seems like he's leaving as soon as he drops us down.

"He's spent an awful lot of money, so the idea that the players aren't good enough, that's down to Vincent Kompany."

Livingstone went on to state that there would be no logic behind Bayern appointing the 38-year-old given what has happened this season.

"I can't see him getting the job," Livingstone added.

"There's just no logical reason behind it. Bayern could do so much better than that. Even Thomas Frank is a miles better manager, but I don't think he's their standard. Bayern are a top, top club."

"They shouldn't be settling for a bottom-half Premier League manager either way."

Vincent Kompany "keen" on Bayern Munich role

As previously mentioned, the initial links between the respective parties began on Monday night, when transfer guru Fabrizio Romano broke the news on his X/Twitter account, stating that Kompany "has been considered as an option at several clubs in the recent days despite relegation with Burnley."

His revelation also stated that the Bavarian club had discussed his name internally as a replacement for Tuchel, having missed out on the likes of Oliver Glasner, whilst Roberto De Zerbi has also emerged as a contender, just days after the Italian left Brighton and Hove Albion.

Unsurprisingly, Kompany is said to be keen on taking the role should the opportunity come his way, as per reports from talkSPORT.

As Livingstone referenced, it is a major shock that Kompany's name has cropped up in these conversations, regardless of his prestige in European football as a player.

Bayern will no doubt be frustrated after missing out on top targets such as Xabi Alonso - who has gone unbeaten all season up to this point with Bayer Leverkusen - and therefore, Kompany may be one of the best names left on their respective shortlist.

But, despite the great football he played in the Championship where Burnley amassed 101 points, the Belgian hasn't been able to emulate that success in the top flight, accumulating just 24 points and suffering an immediate relegation despite spending an estimated €111.05m across the two transfer windows.

It makes for interesting debate, but it would be intriguing to see whether Kompany could succeed at a European powerhouse.