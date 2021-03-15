‘A shambles’ – Ex-Birmingham City man pulls no punches in no-nonsense Aitor Karanka verdict

Gary McSheffrey has urged Birmingham City to appoint a manager worthy of leading the club, calling the last few ‘a shambles’.

Reports emerged on Sunday afternoon claiming that Aitor Karanka had left his role as head coach of the Blues after a disappointing run of results in the Championship.

Following Saturday’s 3-0 defeat against Bristol City Birmingham find themselves three points above the drop zone having played four games more than Rotherham United who sit just below them on the relegation places.

It seems that a change is being made with the hope of reigniting their season, but according to the former striker, lessons must be learned when it comes to the next appointment.

I hope that @BCFC get a manager in that can bring back and deliver the expectancy that the fans and the club deserve/demand. The last few have been a shambles. To be bottom end of the championship is not acceptable The Blues I know and played for were a force in the champ! #Carso — Gary McSheffrey (@McSheffreyGary) March 14, 2021

Taking to Twitter, McSheffrey said: “I hope that Birmingham City get a manager in that can bring back and deliver the expectancy that the fans and the club demand/deserve.

“The last few have been a shambles.

“To be bottom end of the Championship is not acceptable – the Blues I know and played for were a force in the Championship!”

The verdict

Things just aren’t going well with Birmingham City.

Results this season haven’t been good but in truth the club have been on a downhill slope for a little while now.

Appointing the right manager will be absolutely key – not just for this season, but for planning ahead next term as they look to go again.