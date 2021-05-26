‘A serious talent’ – Everton join West Ham and Wolves in race for 17-goal EFL player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Everton have registered interest in Bournemouth forward Arnaut Danjuma, a source has exclusively informed Football League World.

The 24-year-old added 17 goals and eight assists for the Cherries in 2020/21 but after they fell short of promotion, looks as though he could be on the move.

Everton are understood to be keen but they face competition from Wolves, West Ham United, Brighton, and Southampton.

So, would Danjuma be a good signing for the Toffees? And do they need him?

We quizzed our writers for their thoughts…

Jacob Potter

I think this could be a solid addition to the Everton team moving forwards.

Danjuma has impressed me with AFC Bournemouth this season, and played an important role as they challenged for promotion back into the Championship.

The winger has shown that he’s more than good enough to be playing at a higher level than the second-tier of English football. With 17 goals and eight assists to his name in all competitions this term, he deserves a shot in the Premier League.

A move to Goodison Park could present him with the ideal opportunity to do just that, with Carlo Ancelotti’s side looking to strengthen their options ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

I think Danjuma would be more than capable of forcing his way into the starting XI relatively quickly with the Toffees.

Can you name the AFC Bournemouth player who has been carded the most in each of the last 16 seasons?

1 of 16 2020/21 Philip Billing Jefferson Lerma Diego Rico Lloyd Kelly

Sam Rourke

He’d be a cracking signing.

I’ve seen a lot of Danjuma this season at Bournemouth and he’s a serious talent who can comfortably perform in the top-flight.

Everton could do with freshening up their attacking department, especially on the left, with Alex Iwobi and Bernard perhaps not reaching the levels that were expected of them.

Danjuma is the sort of player whom I could see getting straight into that Toffees XI, and for him, it’d be a great next step in his career.

The player is at a great age (24) and needs to find a club where he can perform at the highest level, whilst it will ultimately boost his chances of breaking into the Dutch national team.

He offers pace, trickery and clinical finishing and, in my eyes, has what it takes to be a real hit at Goodison Park.

Ben Wignall

Danjuma took the Championship by storm this season but I still have doubts over how effective he will be in the top flight.

Granted he was injured for half of the 2019/20 campaign, but when Eddie Howe gave him a chance in the Premier League the Dutchman failed to really make an impact – disappointing considering he cost the Cherries nearly £14 million.

But this past season at Championship level may have been exactly what Danjuma needed to acclimatise to English football – 17 goals in 37 outings from the wing prove that he’s done exactly that.

Is he a good fit for Everton though? It depends where Carlo Ancelotti would play him.

There’s no doubting that Danjuma’s best position is cutting in from the left – he would be nowhere near as effective on the right flank as he’s at his most dangerous when shooting, not crossing, although he did notch seven Championship assists.

Richarlison already occupies that position though, unless Ancelotti is planning on a 4-4-2 with the Brazilian and Dominic Calvert-Lewin up-front – if that is the case then Danjuma would be worth a punt as he’s still not reached his peak yet and can only get better.