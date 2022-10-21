“A serious talent” – Barnsley fan pundit makes Fabio Jalo claim as Morecambe clash looms

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Barnsley will be looking to get back to winning ways in League One this weekend when they head to the Mazuma Stadium to face Morecambe.

After suffering a 2-0 defeat to Exeter City earlier this month, the Reds managed to pick up a point in their meeting with Bolton Wanderers last weekend.

One of the individuals who was included in Barnsley’s match-day squad for the latter of the two aforementioned clashes was Fabio Jalo.

A product of the club’s youth academy, Jalo signed his first professional contract in July and has gone on to feature on four occasions in cup competitions this season.

Particularly impressive in Barnsley’s victory over Doncaster Rovers in the EFL Trophy earlier this month, the 16-year-old managed to net a brace in this fixture.

Ahead of this weekend’s game, FLW’s Barnsley fan pundit Joe Beardsall has admitted that his side have a serious talent on their hands in Jalo and has suggested that Michael Duff should now be looking to deploy the forward as a substitute in League One.

Speaking to FLW, Beardsall said: “I think Fabio Jalo is a serious talent that Barnsley have got, we have have got an absolute gem of a young player but he is still 16-years-old and it is really important that we manage that well and that we don’t expect too much of him at his age and that we don’t throw him in the deep end too much.

“The Football League Trophy games have really helped to give him a platform to step up from the Under-21s football into men’s football and that’s been really, really great with two fantastic goals scored against Doncaster.

“So for me, a substitute appearance in a league fixture with the last 10/15 minutes to go is probably the way I would suggest using him for now.

“I wouldn’t suggest starting him straight away in the first team, I think he needs some small sub appearances and let’s see how he handles that.

“If he looks like he’s handling that well and he’s enjoying it and playing well in those spells then I think it might then be time then to offer him a bit more game-time.

“We just have to be careful with his development to make sure that we’re looking after him well, which I’m sure Michael Duff will be doing.

“He got on the bench against Bolton but didn’t get on and there’s nothing wrong with that.

“To get a bit of first team experience and ease him into the fold instead of throwing him into the deep end, I think that’s great management.”

The Verdict

This would certainly be a sensible approach for Barnsley to take regarding Jalo’s development as by easing him into action at this level, they will give him some time to adapt to life in League One.

The teenager clearly possesses a great deal of potential and thus it wouldn’t be at all surprising if he goes on to become a key player for the Reds in the not-too-distant future.

By learning from Duff’s guidance, Jalo could potentially improve significantly as a player over the coming months.

The forward’s presence may also force Barnsley’s other attacking players to step up their performance levels which in turn will have a positive impact on the club’s fortunes in League One.