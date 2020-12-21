‘A serious, serious talent’ – Liverpool in race with Leeds and Arsenal for Championship player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Reading midfielder Michael Olise is likely to leave the club next month with Liverpool among the sides in pursuit, according to Football Insider.

The 19-year-old has been fantastic this term, adding four goals and seven assists, but it appears his days at the Berkshire club could be numbered.

Football Insider has reported that Olise – who it understood has an £8 million release clause – is likely to leave the club in January with Liverpool, Arsenal, Crystal Palace, Leeds United, Liverpool and Wolves in pursuit.

But would he be a good signing for Liverpool? And is he ready to make an impact now?

We quizzed our FLW writers…

Jacob Potter

I’m not sure this would be the right move for him.

Liverpool are one of the biggest teams in world football, but I don’t think it would be the right time for Olise to move to Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The midfielder has really impressed me with Reading but is still a young player that can develop, but only if he is to get the game time he needs.

Liverpool have far better options available to them at this moment in time, and I just don’t think they could guarantee him regular football anytime soon.

If the Reds were to land his signature, then I really wouldn’t be surprised if they loaned him straight back out to Reading for the remainder of this year’s campaign.

Chris Thorpe

I think Liverpool would be a huge step up for any player, let alone one of Olise’s age, however when a club of that stature comes calling, you have to take notice.

The young attacking midfielder would certainly fit well into the style of play that Jurgen Klopp has adopted and would join up with a club that has a great reputation for developing young talent.

I reckon they would loan him straught back to Reading if they did indeed sign him as I think that would be the best option for his development right about now.

As long as you give him regular playing time, theres no real limit to what the Frenchman can achieve and I’m looking forward to seeing how his career progresses.

Sam Rourke

Olise is a serious, serious talent.

He has the world at his feet and has all the qualities you’d expect from a top-flight footballer, but I do question whether Liverpool would utilise him best?

For me, Olise’s next home needs to be somewhere where he is immediately involved in the first-team setup and at Liverpool, I just can’t see where Olise’s starting opportunities lie – especially with the likes of Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott emerging in similar roles.

He’s a cracking talent though who is a silky dribbler whilst possessing a wicked left-foot that is capable of scoring long-range goals and supplying killer through-balls.

At just 19, he has so much room to grow and you can see why the Reds are keen.

But, Liverpool would be foolish not to appreciate and nurture his talents and must afford him opportunities.