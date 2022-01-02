‘A sensible gamble’ – Blackburn Rovers interested in January move for Sheffield United man: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Blackburn Rovers are once again considering a deal for Sheffield United frontman Oliver Burke, as per a tweet from The Sun’s Alan Nixon.

Burke, 24, has accumulated just 171 minutes of Championship football this season, with his only three appearances up until this point coming in the first three games.

The forward has spent a lengthy spell on the sidelines this season with a heel bone injury but has been available for the last month now.

Quiz: Can you name which club Blackburn Rovers signed these 20 strikers from?

1 of 20 Ben Brereton Diaz? Nottingham Forest Middlesbrough Sheffield United Huddersfield

Rovers tried to complete the signing of the pacy forward during the closing stages of the summer transfer window, however, they were unable to strike a deal.

Coming through the ranks at Nottingham Forest, and enjoying spells with RB Leipzig and West Brom, Burke has struggled to secure regular football early in his playing career.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding this potential deal…

Ben Wignall

On the face of it, Blackburn probably need some more bodies at the top end of the pitch but I’m not particularly convinced that Burke is the man.

Burke was once a very quick and exciting wide player when he was a few years younger but he’s struggled to make an impact wherever he’s been in the last few years.

And with Tony Mowbray now not opting to play with wingers, it means Burke would once again be shoe-horned into a striker role which probably doesn’t suit him that much.

Burke definitely needs to leave Bramall Lane and play games as his career is at risk of stagnating even further if he stays at the Yorkshire club.

I just don’t see Blackburn being the right fit for him though – even if Tony Mowbray is proving that he can get the best out of players like Ben Brereton whose potential hadn’t been fulfilled until the current campaign.

Marcus Ally

This is an interesting one. If anyone is to get the best out of Burke, you would think that an experienced man manager like Tony Mowbray would have a better chance than most.

There has to be a player in there, the natural attributes Burke has and some of the performances we have seen occasionally have demonstrated why the likes of RB Leipzig were so excited about him as a prospect.

It is unclear what level Bradley Dack will be at when he returns to the first team picture and with Ian Poveda’s long term injury, there is a spot in the squad for Burke.

His numbers in the last few years do not command a starting XI place and he will have to displace someone, but he would not be as frozen out as he currently is at Bramall Lane.

Burke would be a sensible gamble due to the potential high upside, but a loan deal would probably be the best option.

Chris Gallagher

This is a tough one.

On one hand, his performances and record in recent years are seriously underwhelming, so, with promotion looking a real possibility for Rovers, you would hope they would go out and target more proven players.

However, Mowbray has shown in the past he can be the man to resurrect the careers of players and joining Blackburn could be exactly what Burke needs to get his career back on track.

In terms of his attributes, he has real pace and power, so he could be a real asset to the team if he rediscovers his form.

With the owners unlikely to put serious money in to help Mowbray this month, he needs to be creative and to take a few risks.

Therefore, I think a move for a player like Burke is a gamble worth taking as the potential reward is very high if he does get back to anywhere near his best.

For the player, it’s also a great opportunity and you would hope he is desperate to prove himself after a disappointing few years.