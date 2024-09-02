This article is part of Football League World’s 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

It was an incredibly eventful summer transfer window for Burnley.

The Clarets were relegated from the Premier League last season after just one year in the top flight, and they suffered a further blow when manager Vincent Kompany made a shock move to German giants Bayern Munich in May.

Scott Parker was appointed as Kompany's replacement, and it was a busy summer as the 43-year-old rebuilt his squad, with 12 new players arriving at Turf Moor, while two of last season's loanees, Maxime Esteve and Mike Tresor, completed permanent moves to the club.

Burnley summer signings Player From Loan/Permanent Vaclav Hladky Ipswich Town Permanent Etienne Green Saint-Etienne Permanent Shurandy Sambo PSV Eindhoven Permanent Joe Worrall Nottingham Forest Permanent Bashir Humphreys Chelsea Loan Lucas Pires Santos Permanent Hannibal Mejbri Manchester United Permanent Josh Laurent Stoke City Permanent Zian Flemming Millwall Loan Jaidon Anthony Bournemouth Loan Jeremy Sarmiento Brighton & Hove Albion Loan Andreas Houtondji Caen Permanent

There were also a number of departures, including Aro Muric, Vitinho, Dara O'Shea, Ameen Al-Dakhil, Sander Berge, Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Anass Zaroury, Wilson Odobert and Wout Weghorst, but despite fears of a mass exodus in the final few days of the window, Burnley managed to keep hold of the likes of James Trafford, Josh Brownhill, Lyle Foster and Luca Koleosho.

It has been a good start to the season for the Clarets, and they currently sit sixth in the Championship table after picking up seven points from their first four games, but they would have been disappointed to only manage a 1-1 draw with local rivals Blackburn Rovers on Saturday given that the visitors played much of the second half with 10 men after Makhtar Gueye's red card.

Burnley fan pundit makes exciting Jaidon Anthony claim

FLW's Burnley fan pundit Nathan Rogers says that winger Jaidon Anthony is the club's best summer signing, but he also believes midfielder Zian Flemming could have a big impact.

Anthony joined the Clarets on a season-long loan from Bournemouth, and he enjoyed an impressive debut for the club as he provided the assist for Foster's goal against Blackburn, while Fleming completed a loan move from Millwall on deadline day, with the deal including an obligation to buy for a fee above £7 million.

"One of the best bits of business we got over the line was the loan for Jaidon Anthony from Bournemouth," Nathan said.

"Scott Parker has worked with him previously and got a lot of success out of him.

"He's a very, very talented young man.

"He had a pretty difficult year at Leeds on and off the field, mainly off the field with family issues.

"But with the way Scott Parker has spoken about him, and after his performance against Blackburn in the derby, he was direct, he was exciting and he looked like he'd played for us for a couple of years.

"Considering he had only signed the night before and probably had only one training session with us, he looked like he understood the job that he had to do.

"But that backs up what I was saying that Scott Parker knows Jaidon very well, and Jaidon knows Scott very well, so I think he knows what is asked of him without having to do too much training.

"I think that's quite a sensible bit of business, and I think that will be be proven throughout the season as he will improve and fit right in.

"Players who were already here will adapt to his game and bring his levels up a little bit.

"The other player I wanted to mention was Zian Flemming, that was a curveball out of nowhere.

"I think he's a superb signing, he's one of the most underrated players in the Championship, and probably shouldn't even be in the Championship, he should be in the Premier League.

"Hopefully he can come to us, fire in a couple of goals and get us back into the Premier League."

Scott Parker will be delighted by Burnley squad depth

It was a tough end to the window for Burnley with a number of departures and speculation over the future of some of their key players, but Parker still has an incredibly strong squad at his disposal.

The Clarets have made some excellent signings this summer, but on the evidence of his debut against Blackburn, it is difficult to disagree with Nathan that Anthony could be the standout.

Anthony struggled to break into the starting line-up during his loan spell at Leeds last season, but he scored eight goals and registered seven assists in 48 games as Bournemouth won promotion to the Premier League in the 2021-22 campaign under Parker, so he will be a big threat for Burnley if he can rediscover that form.

As Nathan says, Flemming could also prove to be a huge asset for the Clarets this season, and they have a squad that certainly looks capable of challenging for an immediate return to the top flight.