Ipswich Town are interested in signing former Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe, according to TEAMtalk.

It had been announced previously that the Manchester United academy graduate was leaving the club at the end of June to be available as a free agent this summer, but he has yet to find a new permanent home.

The Tractor Boys are one side keen to bring Tuanzebe to Portman Road after his release by the Red Devils, but they face competition for his signature from newly-promoted Premier League side Sheffield United.

The 25-year-old is known to Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna after the pair worked together at Old Trafford and the club "hope the presence of McKenna could be enough to persuade the once-capped former England U21 defender to make the move".

Tuanzebe's last few years have been blighted by injury, and he spent the majority of the most recent campaign with Stoke City, where he managed five appearances after joining in January.

Is Axel Tuanzebe a good potential signing for Ipswich Town?

Adam Elliott

At his best Tuanzebe can be a commanding, athletic, mobile central defender, able to impose himself on games physically but also with the ball as well.

He's somewhat lost his way due to those injuries, but has the raw tools to be among the best players in his position at Championship level, and is a great age to continue to develop at 25 as well.

The best period of Tuanzebe's career came with Aston Villa, and more specifically during the 2018/19 season when Villa were promoted.

He managed to make 30 appearances for the club that season, which is more than he has played at any other point in his career. He formed a formidable partnership alongside Tyrone Mings for most of that campaign.

It's possible he's lost some of that athleticism but his ball-playing ability and the fact he is a peak-age player make him an appealing prospect for Ipswich, and he's someone McKenna will know well, in terms of Tuanzebe's strengths and weaknesses and how to get the best out of him.

The progressive style of play should suit the Man United academy graduate well, too, and with it being a free, it is fairly low-risk despite the persistent injury issues.

Ipswich currently have Luke Woolfenden, Cameron Burgess, George Edmundson, and Janoi Donacien as their central defenders this season, and Tuanzebe would add a new dynamic to that group.

Ben Wignall

Tuanzebe would be a sensational signing - if he can keep fit.

Kieran McKenna obviously knows him very well from his time at Man United and he would perhaps be able to offer him more first-team football than the other potential suitors for his services - Sheffield United - would.

McKenna rotated between a back three and a back four last season and right now, he has five options available to him in a back three but four in a back four, with Harry Clarke expected to be a right-back in the latter system.

What Ipswich do lack though is experience at Championship level or above in their defensive options - Clarke has had a loan spell at Stoke whilst George Edmundson had a stint with Derby, but Janoi Donacien, Cameron Burgess and Luke Woolfenden have mainly played at a level lower in their careers.

Tuanzebe would add that top-level experience to the back-line at Portman Road and he has pace and strength in abundance - his fitness issues are a concern though and he would have to no doubt be nursed through the season but if a deal can be done, Ipswich should do it.