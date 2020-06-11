‘Would be a sensational signing’ – Bristol City eye 26-goal striker: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Bristol City are reportedly set to renew their interest in Peterborough United striker Ivan Toney, with the League One club willing to let him leave for £6 million.

Toney has been phenomenal for the Posh over the past two seasons, scoring 49 goals and providing 15 assists, but has just one year left on his current deal and it is understood he will not sign a new one.

According to Bristol Live, Peterborough are expecting to part with him for £6 million after they fell short of the League One play-offs.

Bristol Live’s Gregor MacGregor has reported that the Robins, who were keen on Toney in January, will renew their interest in him in the upcoming window.

Their action may hinge on a number of factors, including the futures of Benik Afobe and Famara Diedhiou, and likely what division they’re playing in next term.

But would it be a good signing for the Robins and is it a good price?

We asked our FLW writers for their thoughts…

George Harbey

This would be a fantastic signing for Bristol City.

Toney has been incredible in front of goal for Peterborough United this season, and he is likely to be extremely in-demand this summer with plenty of top sides likely to be interested in his signature.

The Robins do need to bolster their attacking options, I feel, with Famara Diedhiou continuing to attract interest from Turkey, and Benik Afobe’s permanent future at Ashton Gate up in the air.

I think Toney would be able to make the step up from League One with ease, and it would signal a massive statement of intent from City as they look to bridge the gap between themselves and the Premier League.

Jacob Potter

I’m not sure he’s worth that much!

Don’t get me wrong, I’ve been really impressed with Toney for Peterborough United this season, and I think he deserves a move to the Championship.

But Bristol City already have Nahki Wells available to them, and you have to question whether Toney would start ahead of him with the Robins.

Also, judging by Toney’s recent statement after Peterborough missed out on a top-six finish, he seems determined to win promotion with them next season, so Bristol City could face a tough ask to land his signature.

He’s a fantastic player, but I have my doubts over the price of this deal.

Sam Rourke

Would be a sensational signing.

Toney is, without doubt, the most talented striker outside of the Championship in the EFL, and looks a cut above the rest – he’d fit in to virtually all second tier clubs in my eyes.

Toney possesses sheer pace, power and a clinical edge in front of goal and I have no doubts he can emulate his fantastic form at the Posh, at a club like Bristol City in the Championship, or, even the Premier League.

The 24-year-old has notched a seriously impressive 24 league goals in 32 appearances and offers an all-round threat up-front – with his ability to run the channels just as strong as his ability to hold up the ball and bring other team-mates into play.

It does have to be said though, the Robins have a strong forward line as it is with Nahki Wells, Famara Diedhiou and Andreas Weimann all permanently on the books at Ashton Gate, so in that sense, there are likely to be other Championship or Premier League clubs who perhaps need him more.

But for me, if City were able to land him for £6 million, then they should do so, as I could see his price doubling/trebling in the future.