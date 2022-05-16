“A sensational bit of business” – Sheffield Wednesday considering transfer move for 25-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

According to a report from The Star, Sheffield Wednesday are considering a move for Plymouth midfielder Panutche Camara.

The 25-year-old turned down signing a new contract with the Pilgrims meaning his contract runs until 2023 so this is one of the last opportunities for Plymouth to get a fee for the player.

He has had a good season this year scoring four times and assisting six times in 40 appearances for the club.

Here, we have asked three of FLW’s writers for their thoughts on the potential move.

Marcus Ally

This really would be an outstanding pick-up.

Camara was one of the best midfielders in League One last season, and if Massimo Luongo does not sign a new contract this summer, the Guinea-Bissau international would be an excellent replacement.

Camara’s infectious energy makes him very effective in and out of possession, his physicality is underrated and he uses the ball very sensibly.

The opportunity to weaken a potential top six chasing rival in Plymouth Argyle may be too good to refuse for the Owls, at 25 Camara is destined to play in the Championship in the not too distant future and Sheffield Wednesday would be a step closer to returning there for getting this one over the line.

Camara’s energy could take some weight off of Barry Bannan’s shoulders, allowing the Scotsman to focus more on creating chances for the frontline.

It would be a standout addition in the summer window in League One.

Josh Cole

This would be a sensational bit of business by the Owls if they are able to get a deal over the line for Camara this summer.

The 25-year-old was a stand-out performer for Plymouth in the third-tier last season as he managed to provide 10 direct goal contributions at this level from central-midfield.

Having illustrated that he is more than capable of setting this division alight with his displays, Camara could go on to excel at Hillsborough.

By negotiating a reasonable fee for the midfielder with Plymouth, the Owls could potentially boost their chances of achieving promotion next season with Camara in their side.

Simmey Hannifin Donaldson

Panutche Camara is an interesting proposition for Sheffield Wednesday this summer.

Particularly when you consider any potential move would be on a free transfer after it was recently confirmed he would be leaving Plymouth Argyle.

Camara has been a good performer in the Argyle midfield this season, making 40 appearances in League One and contributing goals and assists from the centre of the park.

In that sense, he would be a good signing for Sheffield Wednesday at this level.

This is even more the case though, when you consider that the likes of Massimo Luongo and Sam Hutchinson have unclear futures with the club given that their contracts are set to expire at Hillsborough next month.

All in all, on a free, this would be shrewd business by the Owls.