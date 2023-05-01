This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Bolton Wanderers beat Fleetwood Town 2-0 on Saturday, meaning the Trotters confirmed their spot in the League One play-offs.

The Trotters put the disappointing 1-0 defeat to Accrington Stanley in midweek behind them as they got off to a good start thanks to an own goal from Promise Omochere.

Bolton dominated the game, and that became clearer when Fleetwood striker Jayden Stockley was shown a red card for violent conduct. The home side then wrapped up the points when Kyle Dempsey netted his sixth goal of the campaign.

Ian Evatt attracting managerial interest

It seems Bolton’s season hasn’t gone unnoticed from people outside the club, with potential interest mounting in manager Ian Evatt.

It emerged last week that Championship side Huddersfield Town are admirers of the Bolton boss after keeping an eye on his job at Bolton.

Evatt is currently enjoying another impressive season in charge at the University of Bolton Stadium, with the League One outfit booking their place in the play-offs and having won the Papa John’s Trophy early in the campaign.

The 41-year-old has managed to guide the Trotters back up the football pyramid so it's no surprise there is interest from other clubs.

It is also believed that as well as the club being keen on Evatt, they also have an interest in Barnsley manager Michael Duff.

Could Ian Evatt leave Bolton this summer?

There has been no significant update to this story, but after Bolton have now confirmed their play-off spot, here at FLW we asked Bolton fan pundit Oliver Jaques whether he is worried Evatt could leave Bolton this summer.

He told FLW: “I think any Bolton fan would be lying if when Evatt is linked with other clubs in higher divisions that they didn’t at least have a seed of doubt.

“Aside from that in generally positive about Evatt staying in post, he’s put a lot into the club and got a lot out of it in equal measure. The squad is entirely his which would obviously mean starting all over at another club, not to mention him owning minority shares in the club, which is unusual for a manager to say the least.”

You would have to think if Bolton were to gain promotion to the Championship, Evatt would stay on at the football club as it continues its rise up the leagues. However, if that didn’t happen and there was Championship interest this summer, you could argue it may be hard to turn down.

However, Evatt has connections with Bolton, and as Oliver said, he has shares in the club, which is unusual, so it may not be as easy as just leaving the club if there is interest.