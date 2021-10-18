‘A season too soon’ – Honest assessment of Bolton Wanderers’ League One promotion credentials

Bolton Wanderers were thumped 4-0 at home to Wigan Athletic last time out with the visitors looking the side much more likely to be involved in the League One promotion race this season.

The result brought back to back defeats without getting on the scoresheet for the Trotters, a cause for concern for Ian Evatt who had overseen dominant performances from his men in recent weeks. Wanderers travel to table topping Plymouth Argyle on Tuesday evening to make amends for Saturday’s defeat, it remains to be seen if they can get their play-off push back on track.

FLW writer Ben Wignall is not convinced by Bolton as a team who will be towards the top end of the division come the end of the season. He gave his opinion on the Trotters on The Debate on FLW TV this afternoon.

Ben said: “They’re probably short of a little bit of depth. They’ve had some impressive results on the road this season but results like this puts them back in their place, they just need to build steadily.

“I don’t think they can expect to be in a promotion race this season. They need to just consolidate, it might be a season too soon for them.”

Commanding three goal victories over Ipswich Town and Charlton Athletic increased expectations around Bolton and they have been one of the surprise packages in the division this season. However, every club goes through rough patches over 46 games and this appears to be one for the Trotters.

Have Bolton Wanderers had a higher or lower average attendance compared to these 23 sides this season?

1 of 23 1. Portsmouth Higher Lower

Evatt’s men flattered to deceive in the first half of last season before finding the formula after the turn of the year. Evatt will be confident of getting back on an upward trajectory this week.

Gillingham at The UniBol on Saturday presents a great opportunity to get back to winning ways should they not be successful at Home Park on Tuesday evening.

WATCH THE FULL EPISODE HERE, AND SUBSCRIBE TO FLW TV ON YOUTUBE!