Huddersfield Town are keen on appointing Michael Duff as manager, according to Alan Nixon.

Neil Warnock is currently in charge, but the 74-year-old is not expected to remain in charge beyond the current campaign.

Could Michael Duff manage Huddersfield Town?

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether Duff would be a good replacement at the John Smith Stadium for next season…

Adam Jones

It feels as though the Terriers would benefit from having one more season under Neil Warnock before moving on from the veteran.

Known for stabilising clubs, the club could benefit from him putting his stamp on the club to ensure they are a solid Championship side before handing over to a younger coach.

However, Duff has proven himself in the EFL with Cheltenham Town and Barnsley, so he could be a good appointment.

Probably living in Yorkshire considering he currently manages the Tykes, it may not take him too long to settle into life at the John Smith's Stadium either.

And considering he's only young, he could be an excellent appointment for the long term.

Alfie Burns

It’s an interesting link.

Neil Warnock has done superbly well with Huddersfield and turned them around to the point where you can consider them one of the favourites to beat the drop.

However, he’s not going to be staying around in the summer, and it leaves Huddersfield looking to their next project.

After failing with appointments of Danny Schofield and Mark Fotheringham, someone like Duff feels a safe pair of hands.

He’s done excellently with Barnsley this season in League One and could take on a lot of the good work Warnock has managed to do.

It ticks a lot of boxes to have such a strong-minded individual coming into the club to potentially replace Warnock when there are big decisions to make in the summer.

Declan Harte

Barnsley have performed well in a competitive League One this season and Duff has the Tykes competing for promotion straight back to the second tier.

Warnock was not a long-term appointment, so the club should be looking to something more sustainable going into the summer.

Duff would represent a safe pair of hands compared to the inexperienced previous appointments of Schofield and Fotheringham earlier in the campaign.

While it lacks the excitement that someone like Carlos Corberan or David Wagner brought when they were hired, Huddersfield cannot afford to take another big risk, in order to avoid another disaster.

Bringing in Duff should help bring the club back to normality after a horrific campaign, meaning he would likely be a very solid appointment.