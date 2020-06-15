‘A safe pair of hands’ – 71-year-old touted for Birmingham City job: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Neil Warnock has been touted for the Birmingham City job when Pep Clotet leaves at the end of the season, with the 71-year-old currently out of work after his last stint at Cardiff City.

But would Warnock and Birmingham be a good fit?

The team here at Football League World serve up their views on this….

George Harbey

It could work, but I still feel that there are better options out there for Birmingham to go and get.

Warnock is obviously a really experienced manager who has been a revelation at Championship level before, but I feel that he is too old and slightly outdated for Blues.

They need a manager who can continue the good work of Clotet, whilst also bringing fresh tactics and ideas to the table, and they need to build for the future. Warnock is 71, however, and I think that he would just want a short-term project which wouldn’t really suit Birmingham.

If Jude Bellingham leaves this summer than Blues will have a large amount of funds to use in the transfer window, but I wouldn’t trust Warnock to build a squad given how his time at Cardiff City ended.

Alfie Burns

We know that Warnock is a safe pair of hands and if he was to be brought in as Birmingham boss, it would be fairly predictable what Blues would gain from his appointment.

However, you question whether this is the ‘one last challenge’ that would appeal to Warnock; funds are pretty tight, Birmingham don’t have a depth of real quality in the squad and if Warnock was to walk back into management, he might want something a little bit higher up the Championship pyramid.

Warnock would do a good job at Birmingham, you can’t deny that, but you’ve got to feel that Blues will have to refine their ambitions with who they chase as Clotet’s successor.

Someone of Nigel Clough’s ilk feels a better fit, whilst Lee Bowyer, given his work at Charlton, might be a better all-round fit than Warnock.

George Dagless

More than likely.

Any club getting linked with Neil Warnock will feel as though they could earn a chance of promotion in the near future, given just how good he is at getting clubs into the Premier League.

He has done it time and again and though he has regularly said he’s done with the game now, it always looks as though he’s ready to come back for one last hurrah.

I’d never be surprised if he wound up at Blues and providing he can forge a relationship with the owners – as he did at Cardiff – then there’s no reason why this wouldn’t work.