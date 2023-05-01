This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Norwich City’s promotion chances received a big blow last weekend.

The Canaries suffered a 2-1 defeat to rivals West Bromwich Albion that ended their chances of the team closing the gap to the top six.

With just one game remaining, David Wagner’s side are six points adrift of the play-off places meaning it will have to be another campaign in the Championship for the club.

Is David Wagner the right man for Norwich City?

FLW’s Norwich fan pundit Zeke Downes is unsure whether Wagner is the right man for the club.

He praised the German’s initial start to life at Carrow Road but is concerned over recent form.

Even though he acknowledges that injuries have hampered the squad, he remains unimpressed with how Wagner has overseen a huge dip in form at the business end of the campaign.

While he does think the manager will likely stay on into next season, the Canaries supporter also highlights a lack of strong alternatives for the role as a potential reason why Wagner will remain in charge.

“I’m not sure about this one,” Downes told Football League World.

“Because when he first joined it was all rosy and everyone was like ‘Wagner’s at the wheel’ and he’d obviously got us playing really good football.

“We were scoring lots of goals and winning games, and now we’re in a run of one win in nine.

“And yeah, we’ve had injuries, but this squad is better than that.

“It’s his job to make them win games, make them motivated and I don’t know what’s going on but I think he will stay.

“I probably would keep him.

“I don’t really know who we would get instead.

“He needs time to get his own players in and have a proper season I think.

“This season was always going to be hard, especially after Dean Smith and everything that happened there.

“But I think he will get the chance to stay on next season even if we don’t go up.”

Can Norwich get promoted next season?

The summer will provide a clean slate for Wagner at Norwich and give him the chance to help mould the squad to his liking.

The start of next season will be a better barometer for judging whether he is the right man for the job.

Norwich will be targeting, at the very least, a top six finish next year.

So a poor start to the next campaign could be enough to spell the end of his reign in charge already.