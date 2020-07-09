‘A risky signing’ – Leeds United eyeing 22-year-old signing: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

According to Football Insider, Leeds United are among the clubs looking at Branimir Kalaica ahead of a potential move for him in the summer transfer window.

The defender is wanted by the likes of Celtic, too, but if Leeds are in the Premier League perhaps they could convince him to join.

Would he be a good signing though? Our writers discuss…

Jacob Potter

He could be worth a punt for Leeds.

Kalaica hasn’t got a considerable amount of experience in senior football, and would be deemed somewhat of a risky signing for Leeds because of that.

But if anyone can get the best out of a player, it’s Marcelo Bielsa, who has completely transformed the club from top to bottom in a relatively short space of time.

He’s clearly highly rated having featured for Benfica’s B team though, and it’ll be interesting to see whether Leeds can prize him away from the Portuguese giants heading into the summer transfer window.

Leeds could certainly benefit from having additional depth in defence next season, and he could prove to be the ideal long-term replacement for Ben White, who doesn’t look as though he’ll be sticking around at Elland Road ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

Sam Rourke

There is no denying that Leeds United need defensive reinforcements and Kalaica looks an impressive, young talent.

The 22-year-old has been a consistent figure for the Benfica B team over the last few years, whilst also being involved in Croatia’s under-21 side, and under the tutelage of someone like Marcelo Bielsa, you just feel he could develop perfectly.

My only fear here is the lack of top-flight football that Kalaica has played with him only making one appearance for the Benfica first-team. It would be a sizeable jump for him to become a frequent starter in the English Premier League, so I couldn’t see Kalaica immediately coming into the thick of it, I could see him slowly being embedded into the team at Elland Road.

With Ben White returning to Brighton, there will be a major void in the Whites’ backline – Kalaica would offer an exciting, long-term option, but arguably Leeds would need someone with nous and experience of playing at the top-level.

Ned Holmes

I like this move on a long-term basis but I am certainly a little concerned about the short-term risk.

It looks as if Leeds certainly need to bolster their options at centre-back this summer, with the futures of both Ben White and Gaetano Berardi uncertain.

Kalaica looks a good prospect and someone that could be at the heart of the Whites defence for years to come but the 22-year-old has limited senior experience and you’d question whether he’d be ready to step into a starting role in the Premier League.

Ideally, Leeds look to sign the Croatian alongside a more experienced defender – allowing him to develop and giving them a safer option right away.