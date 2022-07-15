“A risky signing in this field” – Stoke City fan pundit reacts as Potters eye move for 25-year-old

Stoke City could have an incoming through the door soon, with the news from TWTD that the Potters are likely to try and tie up a deal for Bersant Celina this summer.

The club are looking to try and get back up towards the top end of the Championship table next season, with the side falling away in the second half of the campaign last time out.

After initially looking like top six contenders, the Potters ended up finishing in 14th and in the bottom half of the table. They won’t want a repeat again and are clearly on the hunt for some more creativity and drive in their attack.

Enter Celina, who looks like he may be on the way out of Portman Road this summer. He played 32 times in League One in the last campaign and managed six goals with five assists. It led to an average of 0.46 goals or assists every 90 minutes – his best return of his career to date, minus his one outing for Man City.

Having played in the Championship before for Swansea and Ipswich too, he is experienced and knows how to perform at a second tier level. Now, with Stoke in the race to bring him back to the division, the Potters’ FLW fan pundit Ben Rowley has revealed that he would be quite happy with the addition of Celina to the Stoke ranks – but that it might be somewhat of a ‘risky’ addition when compared to some more reliable options.

Speaking about the player and the interest, he said: “Stoke desperately need a backup to Nick Powell in attacking midfield and I guess we’re always going to have to go with somewhat of a risky signing in this field, particularly because Stoke don’t have the money to sign somebody reliable.

“That’s what Celina seems to be. He did well at Ipswich, they seem to like him there, seems to be a player that can turn the game on its head but also can go missing in games. Some people could say that’s similar to Nick Powell sometimes.

“I think he would serve as a good backup to Nick Powell, particularly with his injuries and a difference maker is what this Stoke team needs.”

The Verdict

Bersant Celina certainly would be a risk back at Championship level because he has showcased that he doesn’t always turn up in games and he can’t always produce the goods when needed.

The 25-year-old though is creative and exciting and when at his best, can arguably be one of the best attacking midfielders in the EFL. He has shone at times in the second tier in the past and, for Ipswich, he also proved that he could produce the goods in League One to boot.

His time away from the Championship means that he might take some getting used to if he does make the step back up to the second tier with the Potters. Considering the likely fee and his age though, it could end up being a bit of an astute signing for Stoke.

With Powell and Celina as their attacking midfield options, that makes for good reading and for good squad depth too. That could really solve an issue in a position of need for the club going forward.