Graeme Murty is on Oxford United‘s shortlist to replace Karl Robinson in the dugout according to The Northern Echo.

The Yellows are not yet safe from slipping into the relegation battle in League One after competing towards the top end of the division for the last three seasons.

Robinson was one of the longest serving managers in the EFL and, with that in mind, the job could be a very attractive one for a younger manager with the knowledge they would likely receive patience in the role.

We gathered the thoughts of a selection of FLW writers to see if they believe that Murty would be a shrewd hire at the Kassam Stadium…

Toby Wilding

This feels like it could be something of a risky appointment for Oxford to make.

Murty’s only previous managerial job was of course with Rangers, where his returns did not exactly standout, and the fact that he did not last a whole season does feel rather telling.

Indeed, it is now almost five years since he last managed in first-team football, which may also raise questions about whether he is still up to speed to manage at this level, and about why he has not been given this sort of opportunity by another club, in the interim period.

That does seem to suggest that Oxford could be taking something of a gamble if they were to make this appointment, meaning they may be better off assessing their other potential options first.

Josh Cole

This would be a risky move for Oxford as Murty is relatively inexperienced when it comes to management.

During his only previous spell in charge of a club at senior level, the 48-year-old was unable to oversee a title push at Rangers as the Scottish outfit eventually finished third in the league standings in 2018 behind Aberdeen and Celtic.

With there being no guarantee that Murty will be able to transform Oxford’s fortunes, the League One side should switch their attention to alternative options.

By drafting in an individual who has a proven track-record of achieving success as a manager in the third-tier, the U’s could go on to produce a host of positive performances between now and the end of the season.

Marcus Ally

I am quite encouraged by this link.

It is no surprise to see Oxford target a left-field appointment having been so creative in player recruitment in recent seasons.

Murty is an experienced coach with a vast knowledge of the EFL who was respected enough to be trusted with first team duties at a club the size of Rangers.

At 48, he has bided his time before stepping into senior management and since his role with the Gers, and Oxford’s player development approach could suit him at this stage of his career.

The Yellows are probably about three wins from safety in League One and with 12 matches remaining that should not be too difficult for Murty to oversee in the short term.