“A risky appointment” – Middlesbrough could consider Bournemouth coach as Chris Wilder replacement: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Bournemouth interim-manager Gary O’Neill is considered a candidate to replace Chris Wilder as Middlesbrough manager.

According to John Percy, the 39-year old could be worth keeping an eye on as a potential appointment at the Riverside.

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether O’Neill would be the right choice to replace Wilder…

Carla Devine

Gary O’Neil has done well since taking over at Bournemouth following Scott Parker’s departure so you can understand why Middlesbrough are eyeing him as a potential Wilder replacement.

That being said, he has no senior management experience and after a poor start to the season it does seem to be a risky appointment that could damage the club if it goes poorly.

My other concern is that Bournemouth don’t seem any closer to appointing a Parker appointment meaning he would either have to be prized away which could be hard or if he feels he’s in the frame for the Cherries job full time he may not fancy the move.

You can see the idea they’re going for but maybe they could execute this kind of appointment with someone else instead.

Josh Cole

Whereas Gary O’Neil has shown signs of promise during his caretaker spell at Bournemouth, drafting him in as Wilder’s replacement would be a risky move by Middlesbrough.

Yet to work as a manager at Championship level, there is no guarantee that the 39-year-old will be able to transform Boro’s fortunes.

Quiz: Did Middlesbrough win, draw or lose the last time they played at these 18 stadiums?

1 of 18 Oakwell Win Draw Loss

Taking this into consideration, Middlesbrough ought to avoid handing over the reins to O’Neil and instead switch their attention to other individuals who are currently on the lookout for a managerial job.

By appointing someone who has a good track-record as a manager at this level, Boro could potentially move forward as a club in the coming months.

Declan Harte

Given the negativity surrounding Bournemouth in the aftermath of Scott Parker’s sacking in September, O’Neill has done a great job turning things around in recent weeks.

The Cherries are unbeaten since O’Neill took charge, winning one and drawing three.

That is an impressive record that has moved the team to 13th in the Premier League table.

While he is untested as a permanent manager at Championship level, he could prove to be a shrewd appointment to replace Wilder.

At the very least, his progress with Bournemouth in recent weeks have shown that he may have the credentials to do quite well in a full-time role so could be worth taking the gamble on in order to improve results at the Riverside, if he does become available in the coming weeks.