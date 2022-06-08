“A risky appointment” – Charlton Athletic reveal major incoming: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Charlton Athletic announced the appointment of Ben Garner as the club’s new manager on a three-year contract this afternoon, as per the club’s website.

The 42-year-old replaces, now AFC Wimbledon manager Johnnie Jackson, ahead of the 2022/23 season, leaving Swindon Town on the look-out for a new boss in the process.

Garner led the Robins to a sixth placed finish in League Two last term and will try to implement a possession-based brand of football at The Valley.

We gathered the thoughts of a selection of FLW writers to see if they believe it is a good appointment and where that leaves Charlton heading into next term…

Billy Mulley

I think this is an excellent appointment, and given that there is a significant chunk of summer left too, I think Charlton fans have every right to be excited by this one.

Playing an exciting style of attacking, front-footed football within a 4-3-3 system at Swindon, I think this can definitely be replicated at The Valley.

It is also a massive boost that Charlton have recruited a project-based manager with a clear ideology, whilst he could be a vital figure when it comes to using the Football League pyramid to his advantage.

Garner’s arrival could also elevate Charlton’s position when it comes to player recruitment at Swindon, with the likes of Harry McKirdy, Louie Barry, Akin Odimayo and even Jojo Wollacott representing examples who could make the step up and bolster competition levels at The Valley.

The rest of the summer will be the biggest indicator as to whether I can see them succeeding this season, but given I think they will recruit intelligently this summer, I can see the Addicks challenging for the play-offs but maybe coming just short – 8th I would say.

Carla Devine

Swindon Town had a brilliant season under Ben Garner this year and were unlucky not to make it to League One so it comes as no surprise that the manager has been snapped up by a club in a higher division.

However, this might be a bit of a risky appointment from Charlton considering their aims to return to the Championship.

Garner isn’t the most experienced manager and although he did well with Swindon, his time at Bristol Rovers in League One wasn’t quite so successful.

His style of play is easy on the eye and this could help get the fans on side although results will no doubt be more important in their minds.

However, the 42-year-old does have time to recruit how he sees fit this summer.

It’s hard to say where they’ll finish but in his first season at the club, I don’t see them getting a play-off spot.

However, if they recruit well and Garner can create the right environment at the club I could see them breaking into the top ten which would be an improvement from this season.

George Dagless

I hope Charlton fans get behind him.

I do understand some concern around Garner as I am sure Charlton fans wanted a more high-profile appointment but Garner will be itching to show what he can do and with the right time and backing he can do exactly that.

He did a good job at Swindon, especially given how they were looking at the start of the season, and the Addicks just need to be patient with him.

Garner will do a decent job I think, if he is given time to get his message across.