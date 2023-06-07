This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Celtic are eyeing the potential appointment of Kieran McKenna as their next manager.

According to the Daily Record, the Scottish giants are targeting the Ipswich Town boss as their replacement for Ange Postecoglou.

Would Kieran McKenna be a good appointment at Celtic?

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on the impact this could have for the Tractor Boys and whether the 37-year-old would be a good appointment for Celtic…

Josh Cole

While Kieran McKenna has achieved a great deal of success in a short period of time at Ipswich, this would still be a risky appointment by Celtic.

McKenna is still in the early stages of his managerial career, and may simply not be ready to take over at a club of Celtic’s magnitude.

Losing McKenna to Celtic, or another potential suitor this summer would be a bitter blow for Ipswich, as he has managed to completely transform the club’s fortunes.

With the Blues clearly heading in the right direction under his guidance, it could be argued that McKenna should reject the chance to move to Scotland and instead focus on helping Ipswich consolidate a place in the Championship during the 2023/24 season.

Ben Wignall

Celtic took a risk in appointing Ange Postecoglou when they did and similarly McKenna would be a risk too.

There's no doubting he plays attractive football, and he's done a fantastic job with Ipswich, although they have spent plenty of money to get back to the Championship and still finished behind Plymouth Argyle in the League One table.

McKenna is building something that could be special at Portman Road, whereas if he jumped ship to Celtic then it could be a little bit too early of a move in his career, although it would be a struggle to turn down nights in European football.

Whilst the Northern Irishman would be an exciting appointment for the Hoops, it's a job he should perhaps bypass if offered the opportunity at this time, and if he did leave then it would be a major blow in my eyes for Ipswich's hopes in the 2023-24 season.

Declan Harte

McKenna’s work at Ipswich Town has been impressive, and he has rightly received a lot of praise.

The jump up to Celtic would come with a lot of pressure, but it would be a fantastic opportunity.

Celtic can offer a title challenge, European football and domestic cup success.

The last two prominent Celtic coaches have also earned big-name moves to the Premier League, proving it can be a pathway for impressive coaches.

It would be a sink or swim environment, but it will be hard for anyone to turn down.

Losing McKenna would be a huge loss to the Tractor Boys, but it may prove too alluring a move for the 37-year-old.