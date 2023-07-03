This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Jess Thorup has emerged as a possible option for the Sheffield Wednesday managerial role, according to Football Insider.

The 53-year-old is from Denmark and has been out of work since he left FC Copenhagen in September of last year.

Wednesday are continuing their search for a new manager after Darren Moore’s departure, and this report states that Thorup has been added to the club’s shortlist.

Would Jess Thorup be a good appointment for Sheffield Wednesday?

Here, we have asked three of the writers at FLW for their thoughts on Thorup being a possible option for the managerial role at Sheffield Wednesday.

Brett Worthington

Thorup has a decent managerial pedigree for where he has managed, but considering he is not known in English football, this would be a risky appointment.

The 53-year-old has managed in Denmark and Belgium, and no disrespect to those leagues, but they are not the same as the English leagues, especially the Championship.

Thorup has managed teams in Europe and competed for honours, so it’s not like he is a young, inexperienced manager; it's just that for what Wednesday needs, Thorup hasn’t got it.

It’s taken the Owls so long to get into the Championship that an appointment like this could be so much of a risk that it would come back to bite them and cost them a place in the Championship.

The club needs to be sensible and look closer to home when it comes to their next manager.

Adam Jones

Thorup has a good managerial CV, having managed in both Denmark and Belgium.

There may have been a bit of scepticism if he had only managed in his home nation - but the fact he's branched out and adapted to life in a different country before returning to his homeland is a promising sign for the Owls who will want to see him make an instant impact.

Although he's a left-field candidate, he has managed teams that have competed in Europe before, and you would imagine he would set high standards at Hillsborough because of the elite teams he has coached at.

It will be a big ask for him to make a good start to the 2023/24 campaign though - because the Owls' squad needs a bit of work. There will need to be patience for any manager coming in.

Adam Elliott

It's difficult to assess any manager who has only worked in the Danish and Belgian leagues, but Thorup's reputation is pretty good.

He has particularly impressed with FC Midtjylland, Gent, and in the early stages of his time with Copehagen; but his lack of experience of the second tier may worry some Wednesday fans.

Having managed over 400 games with a win percentage of over 50% in his career, Thorup would come to England with some pedigree.

However, other names that have been linked with the job have more experience of the Championship and English football, and ultimately, that is what you want most when your goal next season is to survive in the division.

The South Yorkshire outfit aren't exactly awash with cash at the moment, so need to stabilise themselves during 2023/24. Is the 53-year-old Dane the man to do that? It feels like a risk that a club with more stability could make, but I'm unsure it's the right call at the present moment.