‘A risk worth taking’ – West Brom enter race for available 27-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Brom are continuing to search for the right additions to make to their squad ahead of the start of the new Championship campaign.

According to Football Insider, the Baggies have now entered the race to secure the signature of Genk defender Milad Mohammadi. That comes with the left-back having been informed by the Belgian side that he is free to find a new club with them keen to get him off their wage bill this summer.

It is believed that West Brom see him as an ideal player to bring into the Hawthorns to strengthen their options in the left-wing-back position.

However, Football Insider’s report reveals that Nottingham Forest and Watford are also interested in securing a move for the defender this summer. While there is also believed to be interest from other clubs in Europe as well.

With West Brom now in the race for Mohammadi, we asked our FLW writers whether they feel he would be the right addition for them to make…

Adam Jones

It’s a risk worth taking even though Mohammadi is yet to play football in England.

With Kieran Gibbs leaving The Hawthorns in the summer to join Inter Miami, the left-back area is one they need to focus on to provide competition for Conor Townsend.

Like Adam Reach, this might not be the most spectacular or high-profile signing in the world, but strength in depth will be required if they want to win promotion straight back to the Premier League, making an addition like this necessary.

And the signing of Milad Mohammadi would push the Iranian and Townsend to up their performance levels as they compete for the left-back position.

Mohammadi managed to secure himself five assists in the Belgian top tier last term, showing how much of a threat he could be going forward for the Baggies.

This is what West Brom need considering they may not have one main goalscorer next term, so contributions from around the team will be necessary and the left-back would be likely to play his full part in that.

Reliability is another thing they desperately need if they want to compete at the top of the second tier next season – and his 41 competitive appearances during the 2020/21 campaign is a promising sign as they look to secure his signature.

Jacob Potter

An additional left-back could be useful for Valerien Ismael’s side.

Mohammadi has a considerable amount of experience under his belt, having featured for the likes of Genk and the Iranian national side.

With Kieran Gibbs leaving West Brom at the end of the 2020/21 season, defensive reinforcements are certainly needed within Ismael’s squad before the new campaign gets underway.

Mohammadi’s lack of experience in English football might be a slight concern, as the Championship can be an unforgiving league at times with it’s high-intensity compared to other divisions across the globe.

I think he’d be worth a punt, and they could do far worse than signing a player of his Mohammadi’s quality.

Phil Spencer

I think that this would be a decent signing if they can pull it off.

Milad Mohammadi is a player of real quality and there’s no doubt as to what he would bring to West Brom if a move came to fruition.

While left-back is his best position, the 27-year-old can also play on the left wing which could be very attractive to Valerien Ismael as he looks for players who can contribute in different ways in their promotion push.

There’s a fair bit of competition for his signature but having played for Genk it’s clear that he’s someone who could handle the demands of playing for the Baggies and that’s why it could be a deal that’s worth doing.