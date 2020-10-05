‘A risk worth taking’ – Sheffield Wednesday set sights on signing midfielder: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield Wednesday have reportedly entered the race to sign winger Andre Green according to The Sun on Sunday (4th October, page 59).

Green is currently a free-agent, having left Aston Villa when his contract expired at the end of the 2019/20 season, as Villa finished 17th in the Premier League.

The winger spent last year’s campaign away from Villa Park though, as he had loan spells with both Preston North End and Charlton Athletic.

But Green’s efforts were unable to stop the Addicks from being relegated into the third-tier of English football.

It appears as though his strong performances from last season haven’t gone unnoticed though, with QPR also believed to be keen on a deal to sign the 22-year-old according to Football Insider.

Sheffield Wednesday are currently sat bottom of the Championship table, and are eight points adrift of safety after being hit with a 12-point deduction at the start of this year’s campaign.

Sam Rourke:

On a free transfer, I like this.

He’s struggled to really get going over the last season, and has had to contend with several injury niggles during his time on loan at Preston North End.

Sheffield Wednesday could do with bolstering their wide options, with Adam Reach and Kadeem Harris the only real natural widemen.

It’s important to remember that Green is still only 22, and has showcased his talent and ability in the Championship with Aston Villa.

If Garry Monk can find a tune out of the pacey wideman, and be patient with the player, it could be a really good signing on a free.

He’s quick, agile and can deliver a cross, something Jordan Rhodes will be keen to see more of.

Jake Sanders:

On paper, this looks to have the potential of a positive signing for Sheffield Wednesday.

They’re already eight points from safety after their unfortunate points deduction and young hungry talent is exactly the spark that is needed at Hillsborough over the next nine months.

It’s also no secret that Gary Monk’s men are finding goals hard to come by – with only three in their opening four matches. However, Green is naturally a wide man and his uninspiring goalscoring record of just 10 goals in slightly less than 80 matches doesn’t appear to be the answer to their issues in front of goal.

But Green does offer valuable Championship experience at Villa, whilst recently enjoying loan spells at both Preston and Charlton last season.

And at just 22-years-old, Green will no doubt have a point to prove – and given their lack of quality attacking options, a loan deal here should be an easy decision for Monk, who is going to need options in what is likely to be a relegation battle at best for Wednesday this term.

Chris Gallagher:

This is a risk worth taking for the Owls.

Clearly, Green’s goal record over recent years is a concern as he is yet to prove himself with Aston Villa or at any of the many loans he has had, including an unconvincing spell with Preston at this level last season.

However, he is a young player who has a lot of potential. With pace, strength and the ability to play across the forward line, Green will add depth to a Wednesday attack that is looking weak right now. And, he has qualities that Garry Monk can work with and he will hope to turn the attacker into a good Championship player.

At least one more attacking option needs to follow if Wednesday are to have the firepower to get out of the difficult position they’re currently in but this would be a good start.

From Green’s perspective, it would be a fantastic move. He is joining a big club and should get regular minutes so it’s one that makes sense for all parties.